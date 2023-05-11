The Marion Center Lions Club will sponsor the annual Memorial Day parade and memorial service at 1 p.m. May 29 in Marion Center.
The parade will start at the northeast end of town. All organizations, including volunteer fire companies, drill teams, horse clubs, Scout groups, car enthusiasts, etc., are encouraged to participate.
Those who wish to participate are asked to gather at Deckers Point Road at 12:45 p.m. The parade will proceed to Marion Center High School.
Those who choose to attend the memorial service are asked to gather at Marion Center Cemetery.
In case of steady rain, the parade will be canceled and the memorial service will be held as scheduled in the Marion Center Park building.
The Methodist Church in Marion Center will be having an ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.
For more information, call (724) 349-3331 or (724) 541-8182.
