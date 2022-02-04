Seventh- and eighth-grade students in Mrs. Julie Brendlinger’s class from Marion Center Area School District competed in the Pittsburgh Regional Future City Competition on Jan. 29. They placed second overall in the Pittsburgh region and earned awards for “Best City Layout,” “Best Water and Wastewater Systems,” as well as “Best Moveable Part.”
This STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) competition is a national, project-based learning experience where students in sixth through eighth grade imagine, design and build cities of the future. Students research and write solutions to an engineering problem, create a city essay, build a tabletop scale model with recycled materials, prepare a seven-minute presentation of their solutions and participate in a 10-minute Q&A round with judges.
The team had to solve this year’s theme titled “Waste-Free Future.” Teams focused on the three main principles of a circular economy including designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems.
Students created their futuristic city Octavis, located on the eastern coast of Trinidad. The team’s solution included the creation of a plastic to biomass repurposing system, plasma innovations in farming, an Eternafill refillable pod system eliminating waste from detergents and personal care products, and a subroad system utilizing vertical wind turbines. They also created ZOWI (Zero Ocean Waste Initiative), a traveling vessel that not only cleans ocean waste, but helps other communities in their waste-free journey.
The team learned about the importance of implementing a circular economy and how it can help cities thrive both now and in the future.