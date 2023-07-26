Marion-Center-HS-001.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Marion Center School Board approved a host of hires at a meeting on Monday night, including their list of coaches for the upcoming spring sports season.

Those hired as coaches include Emily Risinger as girls softball head coach at a salary of $3,850; J.R. Lipsie as assistant girls softball coach at a salary of $2,550; Mike Pacconi as boys baseball head coach at a salary of $3,950; Gino Colella as assistant boys baseball coach at a salary of $2,800; Chris Peters as head track coach at a salary of $5,450; Luke Sitosky as assistant track coach at a salary of $3,200; Desiree Fuqua as assistant track coach at a salary of $3,000; Brad Smith as assistant track coach at a salary of $2,850; Kacey Coleman as junior high head track coach at a salary of $2,350; and Paul DeHaven as junior high track assistant coach at a salary of $2,300.