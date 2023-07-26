The Marion Center School Board approved a host of hires at a meeting on Monday night, including their list of coaches for the upcoming spring sports season.
Those hired as coaches include Emily Risinger as girls softball head coach at a salary of $3,850; J.R. Lipsie as assistant girls softball coach at a salary of $2,550; Mike Pacconi as boys baseball head coach at a salary of $3,950; Gino Colella as assistant boys baseball coach at a salary of $2,800; Chris Peters as head track coach at a salary of $5,450; Luke Sitosky as assistant track coach at a salary of $3,200; Desiree Fuqua as assistant track coach at a salary of $3,000; Brad Smith as assistant track coach at a salary of $2,850; Kacey Coleman as junior high head track coach at a salary of $2,350; and Paul DeHaven as junior high track assistant coach at a salary of $2,300.
The board also accepted, with regret, the resignation of Queston VanHorn as the junior high assistant football coach and hired Tyler Cover to the position at a salary of $2,750.
Pam Anderson was hired as the athletic director at a salary of $7,600 and Donald Seanor was hired as the assistant athletic director with a salary of $6,200.
Other hires included Connie Able for a four-hour nutrition services position and Arthur Patterson for a seven-hour custodian position, both with starting salaries according to the MCAESP contract.
One last personnel item was the acceptance, with regret, of a letter of resignation from secondary math teacher Matt Reed, effective July 1.
The board also approved bids for the disposal of cafeteria equipment. Bids approved included the disposal of: two Victory refrigerators, one at a cost of $300 and the other at $220; two Victory warming cabinets, one at a cost of $555 and the other at $500; and three Cambro cashier carts, one at a cost of $62 and the others at $25 each.
Board members also voted to acknowledge the following booster and/or parent organizations for promoting and supporting the extracurricular activities of the district: Band Boosters, Baseball Boosters, Basketball Boosters, Cheerleading Boosters, Football Boosters, Softball Boosters, Swim Team Boosters,Track/Cross Country Boosters, Volleyball Boosters, Wrestling Boosters, Rayne Elementary PTA and WA McCreery Elementary PTA.
Other agenda items approved by the board included:
- The 2022 Audit report
- Appointing Beard Legal group as the district solicitor
- Entering into an agreement with ARIN for the PIIC Consortium at a cost of $600
- The revised ARP ESSERS Health & Safety Plan 2023-24
- The elementary and secondary student handbooks
- The designation of the Indiana Gazette as the district’s paper of general circulation
- Request for an unpaid leave of absences for the 2023-24 school year for Kacey Coleman and for an unpaid day on June 26, 2023 for Michele Zolocsik
- The second reading of the changes to policy 249 regarding bullying/cyberbullying
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.