The Marion Center School Board approved the district’s contribution to the ICTC at a meeting on Monday night.
The 2023-24 budget will see Marion Center contributing $710,940 which is an increase of $22,144 from the previous year.
The board also handled requests for student trips. Ryan Page was approved to take students to the PMEA All State Festival and Conference from April 19 to 22. Robert Weiss and Matthew Yeomans were approved to take seven students to the Robotics competition in Houston, Texas, from April 18 to 22.
Two hires were approved by the board for instructional aide positions. Katie Spener was hired in the high school for life skills and Kristin Greene was hired at McCreery Elementary.
Approval was also given for participation in the Allegheny Intermediate Unit purchasing program for 2023-24.
Other items approved by the board included:
A reading of policies passed the board but received two nay votes from board members Dwight Farmery and Charles Beatty Jr.
The board’s next voting meeting will be held on May 22 at 7:30 p.m.
