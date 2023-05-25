The Marion Center School Board approved a proposed budget with a 2.5 percent tax increase for the 2023-24 school year.
The motion passed after being proposed by board member Ron Fulton. The vote, however, was close, passing five votes to four. Those voting nay to the motion included William McMillen, Charles Beatty Jr., William Cornman and Victoria Dicken.
The district’s proposed general fund budget passed, as presented, in the amount of $30,532,041.
The board also approved other financial matters including the cost of $500 for the district to participate in the ARIN IU-28 Guest Teacher Consortium for 2023-24 and the purchase of elementary K-3 language arts curriculum through Bookworms, at a cost of $89,635, which will be paid through ARP ESSER funds.
Other agenda items approved included district participation in the ARIN IU-28 Transportation Service Consortium for 2023-24, as well as Education Leading to Employment and Career Training (ELECT) through ARIN IU-28 for the school year. The district will also continue participation in the CEP program for 2023-24.
Two agreements were approved by the district as well. One was with Adelphoi Education Inc. and another was with The Day School at The Children’s Institute. Both were for services for the 2023-24 school year.
Personnel matters were also on the agenda for the meeting. The board approved the following retirements, with regret: Beverly Miller, nutrition services, with 13 years of service, effective June 1; Amy Hovan, elementary teacher, with 26 years of service; and Lori Hudzicki, elementary teacher, with 30 years of service, both at the conclusion of the 2022-23 year.
Two resignations were also approved with regret: Art Patterson, after nine years of service, effective May 20, 2023 and Jaime Patterson, administrative assistant, at the end of the work day on June 1.
In end of the year matters, the board approved the list of 93 graduating seniors who have tentatively met the requirements to graduate on June 1.
Other items that the board approved include:
Permission for Tyson Ellenbarger to take students to the FBLA National Leadership Competition in Atlanta from June 26 to July 1.
- The addition of Jessica Fox to the contracted bus driver list.
- The addition of Dakota Leone, Amanda Johnston and Maria Patterson to the district volunteer list.
- The addition of professional teachers Tegan McCune, Spencer Coy and Paul Freas and guest teacher Laken Lasso, to the district’s substitute list.
- The requests for unpaid days from: Kathy Brink, Kristin Small, Natalie Przestrzelski, Madeline Weaver, Jennifer Nehrig, Taylor Aikins and Mary Lydick.
- The acceptance of $700 in support of the district’s robotics program: with $50 from MC Bank; $150 from the Foundation for IUP; $200 from Dixonville Lodge; and $300 from S&T Bank.
Finally the board approved to change the meeting calendar to conduct one meeting in July as a combined session on July 24 at 7 p.m. An executive session will be held prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
