Marion-Center-HS-001.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Marion Center School Board approved a proposed budget with a 2.5 percent tax increase for the 2023-24 school year.

The motion passed after being proposed by board member Ron Fulton. The vote, however, was close, passing five votes to four. Those voting nay to the motion included William McMillen, Charles Beatty Jr., William Cornman and Victoria Dicken.