The Marion Center School Board approved the corrected salaries for two administrative positions at a meeting on Monday night.
Corrected from a typographical error and set according to the AFSCME contract, Taylor Aikens and Jessica Ratay have been hired on at $13.15 an hour.
The board also approved the hire of Mary Lydick as an instructional aide at McCreery as indicated in the AFSCME contract. Tammy Smulik and Tara Johns were added to a list of substitute nurses, and Randall Thomas and Morris Fleming were added to the list of contracted bus drivers.
Staff requests that were approved included one for Robert Weiss, to take students on a trip to a robotics competition at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh from April 5 to 8. Tyson Ellenberger was approved to take students to the FBLA State Leadership Competition in Hershey from April 16 to 19.
Approval was also given for a quote for playground fencing from C&H Fencing. The cost will be $15,892.75 and will be funded through the PCCD Mental Health and Safety Grant.
Other items approved by the board included:
- The proposed 2023-24 school calendar.
- Kaitlyn Proch’s leave of absence request beginning April 19, 2023.
- Madeline Weaver’s request for unpaid days, including full days on Feb. 27 and March 31, and a half day on March 6, 2023.
- Accepting a donation of $157.60 from the Plum Creek Presbyterian Church for use in the elementary libraries.
- The addition of Ronald Wolfe and Tammy Wolfe to the district volunteer list.
One item, the approval of the second reading of several policies, was put to a vote before the board. It passed with a 7 to 2 vote. Votes against the agenda item were given by board members Dwight Farmery and Charles Beatty Jr.
The Marion Center School Board will host their next regular meeting on Monday, April 24, at 7:30 p.m.