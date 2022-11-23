The Marion Center School Board approved two trips for students at their meeting Monday night.
Approval was given for Mr. Page to take the marching band to Walt Disney World next year from Feb. 1-7. Mrs. DeVaughn and Mrs. Mancuso were given permission to take the sixth graders on a trip to Hershey Park in May.
The board also approved the addition of the following district volunteers: Jennifer Weil, Kaitlyn Potts, Olivia Denning, Amanda Kinter, Jaimie Himes, Kristin Fuellner, Tara Juart, Tiffany Mumau, Jon Swalina and Laura Yeomans.
Hiring of winter coaches was also approved by the board. Kacey Coeman was approved as a volunteer varsity boys/girls swim coach, as was Kristen Frankauaski, who was approved pending clearances. Nathan Bish was approved as the junior high boys assistant basketball coach at a salary of $2,750, pending clearances.
Other personnel items approved included the addition of instructional aide Chris Scoboria, classroom monitor Krystal Breish and ARIN guest teacher Kayla Snyder, to the district’s substitute list.
Bradley Ward was approved as a contracted bus driver and Esther Kirsten Burns was hired in a 4-hour nutrition services position.
In other news, the board approved:
- Permitting the use of classroom monitors according to PDE guidelines.
- Robyn Globun’s letter for maternity leave effective Jan. 3, 2023.
- Extending Alyssa Phillips’ FMLA Leave of absence through Jan. 26, 2023, as presented in her letter.
The first reading of the PSBA recommended policy changes for following policies: 913 Non-school Organizations/Groups/Individuals; 913-AR-0 Dissemination of non-school materials; and 913-AR-1 District Distribution of Literature form.