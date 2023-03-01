The Marion Center School Board approved several agreements with ARIN as well as personnel matters at a meeting Monday night.
The board gave approval for the district to participate in a consortium with ARIN-IU 28 for the Pregnant and Parenting Teens program (PPT) at a fee of $900.
They also gave approval to the ARIN 2023-2024 general operating budget, with Marion Center’s contribution being $46,493, which is a little less than the $47,191 that was contributed in 2022-23.
Other ARIN news included the approval for Charles Glasser to serve a three-year term as a director on the ARIN board of directors.
A two-year agreement with the Meadows Psychiatric Center for educational service was approved
Personnel matters included the hires of Jason Sturrock as a long-term substitute at a prorated salary of $32,500 with the option for single insurance coverage, and Danielle Parks as an instructional aide at a salary of $11.90 per hour with single benefits.
Taylor Aikens and Jessica Ratay were transferred to 12-month administrative assistant positions at McCreery and the high school, respectively.
Also approved were the following resignations, with regret: custodian Barry Sheppard, effective June 2, 2023; full-time administrative assistant Jessica Walker, effective March 3, 2023; full-time instructional assistant Melissa Brown, effective Feb. 6, 2023; and long-term substitute LeAnn Dishong, effective Feb. 22, 2023.
The board also voted to rescind policy 255 Educational Stability for Children in Foster Care. Policy 251 is replacing policy 255. The first reading of several other policies was approved with a 7-2 vote, board members Dwight Farmery and Charles Beatty Jr., voted against.
Other items approved included:
- The addition of Tanya Dinger to the district volunteer list.
- The addition of Melissa Brown to the instructional aide substitute list.
- The addition of Randall Thomas and Morris Fleming to the contracted bus driver list.
- Kristin Small’s request for unpaid days on Dec. 8 and 9, 2022.
- Jen Sleppy’s request for unpaid days on Feb. 2, 3, 6 and 7.
- Terri Kough’s request for medical sabbatical.
- Maternity leave for Emily Hayes, effective March 29.
- The extension of maternity leave for Breanne Lockhart until May 1.
- Additional leave of absence for Kara Smith, through April 2.