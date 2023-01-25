The Marion Center School Board planned ahead for warmer weather as they approved coaches for spring and fall sports at a meeting on Monday night.
Among those approved included the following spring volunteer coaches for baseball: Adam McCoy, Mitch Pacconi and Todd Ondo and Danny Clark, pending clearances.
Fall coaches hired included Chris Peters as head cross country coach at a salary of $4,700; Greg Pack as volleyball head coach at a salary of $5,150; and Adam Rising as football head coach at a salary of $6,050.
In other news, the board approved a quote for the purchase of a John Deere tractor and high capacity mower deck from West Central Equipment at a cost of $8,375.31.
Another approved quote was to integrate the automation system district-wide at a cost of $69,300 plus $5,500 for software maintenance.
The board also approved participation in the Department of Agriculture grant and to accept the matching funds not to exceed $30,000.
Recognition and approval was given to the following booster and/or parent organizations that promote and support the extracurricular activities of students in the school district: Band Boosters, Baseball Boosters, Basketball Boosters, Cheerleading Boosters, Football Boosters, Softball Boosters, Swim Team Boosters, Track/Cross Country Boosters, Volleyball Boosters, Wrestling Boosters, Rayne Elementary PTA and WA McCreery Elementary PTA.
The following items were also approved by the board:
• A revision to the 2022-2023 calendar, changing March 17 and May 5 from an emergency weather day to regular, in-session school days to compensate for the weather closings on Dec. 15 and 23, 2022.
• A request for Tyson Ellenberger to take students to the FBLA State Leadership Competition in Hershey from April 10 to 13.
• A request for Chellise Stolarz to take a student to the NAfME All-East Chorus Conference, in Rochester, N.Y., from April 12 to 16.
• The addition of Stephanie Cwalia, Ashlynn Starr, Samantha Slovinsky, Josephine Shultz and Holly Marusa to the district volunteer list.
• An agreement with IUP for graduate students.
• The reappointment of Lou Palilla as the district’s representative to the Indiana County Tax Collection Commission with Sandy Gandolfi as the alternate.
• The donation of the singlets for the varsity wrestling program.
• Entering into a co-op with West Shamokin boys volleyball program.