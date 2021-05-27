Marion Center Area School District has scheduled the following commencement activities.
A link to the virtual vespers service will be posted on the district website on Sunday.
The service is organized by Steven Bond with Pastor Chris Enoch of Marion Center Presbyterian Church delivering the keynote speech.
Commencement for the Class of 2021 will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the John P. Mallino Stadium on the Marion Center Area High School campus. Class President Elizabeth Smith will give the address of welcome. Class Treasurer Zachary Short and Class Secretary Mia Urbani will present “Things Remembered.”
Class Vice President Jasmine Hill will introduce the speaker.
The speaker this year is Russell J. Bopp, Esq.
In keeping with tradition, he is a graduate of Marion Center. Admission is by ticket only.