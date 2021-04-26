Kindergarten registration has been set for May 5 in the Marion Center Area School District.
Parents and guardians are advised to bring their children to Rayne Elementary School between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and to bring their children’s birth certificates and immunization records, custody papers and proof of residence.
School officials that day will provide enrollment packets for parents to complete, and in late August will schedule an orientation day for children to meet with teachers.
Parents may phone Vicki Milner at (724) 397-5551, ext. 4000, with any questions.