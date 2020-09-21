Marion Center student Allison Semetkoskey has a busy school year ahead of her. Not only is she completing the normal school work assigned to an 11th-grader, but she’s also serving as the vice president at large for the Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
Semetkoskey’s interest in participating in FBLA started when she was in elementary school.
“Members of the FBLA would come to our elementary schools and read to us,” she said. It was her first exposure to the group. “I always remembered that, so when I was able to join, I did.”
Semetkoskey started when she was in seventh grade, joining middle FBLA and then progressing to regular FBLA when she was in ninth grade. However, she made the choice to run for a state-level position earlier this year.
“I started in the position on May 15 this year,” she said.
But before winning the spot, there was a long application process that included an interview and running a campaign.
“I had to make a campaign video,” Semetkoskey said. “I also made some other items, but due to the pandemic, a lot of it had to be done online.”
After she submitted her video, which was sent around for members to watch, students in the organization were allowed to send in follow-up questions. “I had about 10 or 15 questions that I had to answer,” she said.
From there, it was up to members to vote. FBLA students from across the state sent in their votes and Semetkoskey was named to the position, which will last for a year.
“If I want to run again, it will have to be for another position once this term is up,” Semetkoskey said.
While in the position, Semetkoskey will have a lot of tasks to help the FBLA throughout the state. “I help make sure conferences run smoothly and make plans for the members for the year,” she said. “But this year it looks a lot different. Most of our meetings have been online, but we still have to meet to find out what’s working and what’s not working. We also make sure to discuss feedback from our members.”
So far, Semetkoskey said, the group has themes planned for each month. “This month’s theme is ‘Start Up September,’” she said. “We’re going to have different giveaways for participation. We’re also planning a Kahoot! that members can participate in.”
Semetkoskey also has been helping out with postings on social media for members to follow. “That’s where members can sign up for things. We post things on Instagram and get information out to our members that way.”
The account for the state can be found on Instagram @pennsylvaniafbla.
Despite the difficulties presented by the pandemic, Semetkoskey said that the experience has been valuable so far.
“It’s really gotten me out of my comfort zone,” she said. “Until last month, I hadn’t met any of my fellow officers in person. But we met at the Kalahari and had to come up with the whole schedule for the year without having ever met. It pushed me out my shell as a leader, it was great to work as a team.”