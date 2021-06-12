The end of the school year is an exciting time for any student. Those in Robyn Globun’s class in Rayne Elementary, however, ended the year on an exciting and productive note.
Globun, who teaches reading and math to a mixed class of fourth, fifth and sixth graders, decided to do something fun before her students left on summer break. Her class got together and created a restaurant in the classroom and ran the operation with skills they had learned throughout the year.
“My students worked very hard this year,” Globun said. “We worked on units for fractions and multiplication and applied those skills to working in a restaurant.”
After the math units, the students practiced being waiters and waitresses in a restaurant prior to the official opening of what was dubbed the “Room 2 Cafe!” on June 1. The menu featured pizza, chips, water and ice cream.
“Our customers were staff members who signed up to come in and eat,” Globun said. “And our students handled basically everything. They sat staff members at tables, handed out menus and took and wrote down orders. They would then deliver the food, which had been bagged for extra safety, and would calculate the bill. When a staff member would pay them, they would make the change and deliver it back to the staff member.”
While the students may have been a little bit shy at first, after awhile they really got rolling with it.
“They had a field day,” Globun said. “And the staff really enjoyed it. They even suggested we do it monthly, but I’m not sure if we’re feeling quite that frisky yet,” she added with a laugh.
The restaurant not only used the skills the students learned in math, but also tied in with some of the books they read throughout the year as part of their reading activities.
“This year we read books that featured dogs including ‘Shiloh’ and ‘Because of Winn-Dixie.’ We really have a class full of animal lovers, so, when it came time to plan the restaurant, we decided to donate our proceeds to a local organization. Four Footed Friends won by a landslide.”
After the restaurant activities concluded, Globun and her class raised $130 dollars for Four Footed Friends.
“When I let our principal, Mrs. DeVaughn, know how much we raised, she suggested a jeans day to raise additional money for our donation,” Globun said. “We were able to raise an additional $103, which made a grand total of $233 for Four Footed Friends.”
Overall, it was a nice culminating activity for the year, Globun said. She hopes to do the project again in the future.
“We kept things pretty simple this year with COVID and everything. We also kept the prices to either fifty cents or a dollar to make adding easier. But by the end of the day my students were flying with the math. So I’m hoping to try again with different amounts to really work the lessons in.”
The students also had fun with the activity as well.
“They really enjoyed it,” Globun said. “It was wonderful to see them working and learning about how what they’re learning applies to the real world. Spending all year working from a book isn’t the most exciting thing. So getting to watch them really apply it was really nice.”