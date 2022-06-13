The Marion Center Summer Concert Series will be held again this year.
Concerts are every Friday night in July from 7-8:30 p.m. at Marion Center Community Park. There is no admission fee.
The concerts are outdoors with plenty of parking and social distancing. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets.
Alcohol is not permitted.
This year’s performers are Elvis tribute artist Kelly Hylton on July 1; Billy & the Neptunes, oldies, July 8; The Hurricanes, blues rock, southern/classic country, July 15; Keystone State Quartet, gospel, July 22; and 7 Mile Run, country, July 29.
There will be prize giveaway drawings, as well as food and refreshments available at every concert. The Lions Club will have funnel cakes and french fries at all concerts, the Home Made Ice Cream Co. Truck will be at each concert at 8:15 p.m., and the following nonprofits will be set up: July 1, Marion Center Boy Scouts Troop No. 50; July 8, Church of the Resurrection, Clymer; July 15, Marion Center Football; and July 29, Marion Center Basketball. A vendor has yet to be determined for July 22.
A car show will be held 6-8 p.m. July 29. Cash prizes are $45 for first place, $35 for second place and $25 for third place.