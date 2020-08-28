Three teachers at Marion Center, with the help of some student volunteers, painted a sensory path on the playground area for students to enjoy.
The path allows the kids to practice some academic skills as well as use their imagination and motor skills while practicing social distancing on the playground.
Pictured, front row, from left, are Lizzy Lubold, Brianna Adkins, Jennifer Freno and Madison Betts. Back row: Teachers Matt Yeomans, elementary art; Amy Hovan, kindergarten; and Robyn Globun, learning support.