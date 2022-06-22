MARION CENTER — Camryn Sacco, of Marion Center, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana County for 2023.
She will advance to the statewide scholarship program for high school girls at 2 p.m. Aug. 6, at the Kelly Strayhorn Theater in Pittsburgh.
Sacco was one of five high school girls from Pennsylvania who competed to represent their county at the Distinguished Young Woman of Pennsylvania State Program for the Class of 2023. Participants were evaluated in the categories of scholastics (25 percent), interview (25 percent), talent (20 percent), fitness (15 percent), and self-expression (15 percent).
Throughout the next year, Sacco will represent the Indiana County at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.
Camryn is the daughter of Gregg and Kelli Sacco and is a senior at Marion Center Area High School.
The 65th national finals will take place on June 23-25 in Mobile, Ala. This year’s Class of 2023 state representative, to be named on Aug. 6, will travel to Mobile next June, along with 49 other representatives from across the country, to participate in personal development activities and community service projects before competing for the opportunity to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2023 and for additional cash scholarships.
For more information on Distinguished Young Women of Pennsylvania or to set up an interview with Camryn, please contact Emily Strickland-DiMarco, pennsylvania@ distinguishedyw.org or (814) 592-8697.