Martin Road closing for construction

White Township will close Martin Road to through traffic between Route 954 and St. Clair Road for stormwater drainage repair construction Monday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 7.
Township officials said they expect to work on the construction project between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Motorists may use St. Clair Road for a detour around the work area as a connection between Indiana and the Ernest/Creekside area.
On Monday, local traffic heading from the south on Martin Road will be able to access Schroth Industries and the homes about one-fourth mile north of Route 954. Local traffic coming to White Township from the north on Martin Road will be able to reach the residences south of St. Clair Road toward the rail road tracks.
On Wednesday, local traffic heading from the south on Martin Road will be able to access Hugill Sanitation and the homes about one and one-half miles north of Route 954. Local traffic coming to White Township from the north on Martin Road will be able to reach Braughler Lane.
The White Township road department has posted signs this week to advise drivers of the closing.
