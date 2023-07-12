The parent company of White Township’s Martin’s supermarket has made a $200,000 commitment toward the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants.
Gov. Josh Shapiro, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and GIANT Company Vice President of Omni-Channel Merchandising Dave Lessard made the announcement after a Tuesday tour of York Fresh Food Farms in York County.
The Shapiro administration said the GIANT Company’s contribution boosts total funding to $700,000 for the state program aimed at increasing fresh food access in urban food deserts, addressing historical inequities, and feeding community opportunities to thrive together.
“Too many Pennsylvanians live in communities where the nearest fresh food is miles away, and these grants will help communities tear down barriers, reverse a long history of poor nutrition, and fund new opportunities that can change families’ lives,” Redding said.
The GIANT Company’s commitment is part of its marking a century in business, with more than 30,000 employees in 190 stores, as well as 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations and more than 130 online pickup and delivery hubs in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the Martin’s stores in White Township and other west-central Pennsylvania locations.
“Strengthening our food system is critical to The GIANT Company’s purpose of connecting families for a better future,” Lessard said. “And urban agriculture is critical to this narrative — it is growing food security, creating healthier communities, addressing food system inequities, and connecting families around the dinner table.”
Pennsylvania has invested more than $2 million in urban agriculture through the program since 2019, which in turn has leveraged an additional $2 million in local matching dollars, for 113 projects in 19 counties, expanding fresh food access in locations often served by a single convenience store.
“Since these funds are adding additional dollars to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program, eligible Indiana County urban agriculture organizations can apply for funding,” said Katie McLaughlin, public relations specialist for the Carlisle-based GIANT Company and Martin’s. “With The GIANT Company’s support, the available grant funding has grown by 40 percent, which will expand the program’s reach and number of organizations it is able to support.”
Shapiro took note of “a proud agricultural heritage” that fuels economic progress and contributes $132 billion to the Keystone State’s economy.
“We must do more to close the gaps between Pennsylvania’s world-class agriculture industry and the kitchen tables of those most in need of healthy, affordable food,” Shapiro said. “My administration will continue to support Pennsylvania agriculture and the PA Farm Bill — and we’ll continue to work with partners like GIANT to make our investments go even further.”
Redding invited applicants to apply for the 2023-24 round of Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants.
Eligible projects will improve or create programs, sharing resources or pooling agricultural products to build a neighborhood’s access to fresh, local food. Individuals, businesses, community and agricultural organizations in urban communities may apply for either individual “microgrants” or collaborative grants for partnership projects.
Applicants must supply a 15 percent funding match to receive grants. Grant applications must be submitted online through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Electronic Single Application, between this coming Monday and a deadline of 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Redding said full grant guidelines will be published in the July 15 edition of the Pennsylvania Bulletin and at agriculture.pa.gov.
