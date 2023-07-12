Urban Agriculture commitment

Dave Lessard, left, a vice president of the GIANT Company, parent company of Martin’s supermarket in White Township, joined Gov. Josh Shapiro and state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, right, for a joint announcement of increased investment in a state urban agriculture program by the GIANT Company.

 Submitted

The parent company of White Township’s Martin’s supermarket has made a $200,000 commitment toward the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 PA Farm Bill Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grants.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and GIANT Company Vice President of Omni-Channel Merchandising Dave Lessard made the announcement after a Tuesday tour of York Fresh Food Farms in York County.