COVID-19 pandemic statistics for Indiana County are trending better.
Daily increases in the number of confirmed cases in the county has fallen below 20, and many days in single digits, since Feb. 5.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate, fixed in the 43 percent range in December, has exceeded 20 percent only twice this month.
The county has registered eight fatalities to the virus in all of February. The toll was 27 in January.
Many of the improvements are seen in real time.
Tom Stutzman, head of the Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, told the county commissioners Wednesday that about 10 percent of the county population has been vaccinated. As of Thursday, more than 11 percent of Indiana County residents had taken their first or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
“Things are looking up for Indiana County,” Stutzman began his report.
And he outlined a proposal for a community vaccination program to run nearly continuously, 12 hours a day, six days a week, first at a central site and then at satellite locations.
It’s a plan by the county but it comes without promise by the state.
Pennsylvania Department of Health, which decides which communities get the vaccine and how much, has provided no reason why Indiana County received zero vaccine a week ago, commissioners Michael Keith and Robin Gorman said Tuesday. But the lagging shipments, totaling 200 for Indiana County in the last seven days, could be because of bad weather, Stutzman offered.
What would be great would be a supply of 1,000 a day, the emergency management chief said.
Should the supply chain improve for Indiana County, Stutzman said, the Indiana Regional Medical Center program of providing vaccinations by appointment in the spacious Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex could be a model for a mass inoculation program.
He urged IRMC, IUP and other county agencies to “develop a community vaccination site in conjunction with PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) and Pennsylvania Department of Health … and in a 90-day period, try to get at least 75 percent of the population inoculated.”
So far, at least 4 percent of the county population has been fully inoculated.
“Those numbers are what (IRMC has) been able to do publicly and what’s been done through several of our local pharmacies and their distribution of vaccine,” Stutzman said. “The number that we don’t have and seems to have been eluding us is the what’s occurring within our long-term care facilities.”
Care homes receive vaccine for staff and residents under private agreements with CVS and Walgreen pharmacy chains and the numbers aren’t counted in state Health Department stats.
But even before a countywide plan is rolled out, “we’re anticipating that the number of vaccinations will return to normal, that we’ll be able to keep on the pace we have been,” Stutzman said. Should the master plan evolve, it would include vaccine drives in outlying communities, ride-sharing, house calls – “all the issues that could be a barrier to someone receiving that vaccination.”
Until then, the infection rates stand below projections.
“We’ve seen a decline in numbers for several weeks, and we’re thankful that we’ve never seen any of the anticipated spikes that were talked about in post-holiday seasons,” Stutzman said. “We’ve had downward trends in positive cases, hospitalizations, specifically ICU cases in Indiana County.”
Commissioner Sherene Hess said the commissioners would cooperate with local groups and faith-based organizations that are holding informational meetings, and Stutzman pledged support from ICEMA to get information out to county residents.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Agreed to request an extension from to Dec. 31 the deadline for the Indiana County district attorney’s office to report its use of a COVID-19 expense mitigation grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency.
• Appointed C. Brett Stewart, vice president for commercial lending at CNB Bank, Indiana, to serve on the Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation’s loan review committee.
That group that will screen applications from hotels, motels, restaurants and bars for grants to ease their economic suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Approved an agreement that lays out the responsibilities of Indiana County Community Action Program in administering rapid rehousing services and homelessness prevention efforts for homeless and near-homeless residents in the county through the Pathway shelter in Black Lick and at other locations set up as needed to comply with pandemic distancing practices. Pathway, due to its close confines, has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, said LuAnn Zak of Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
“Those that are in need of services, they are using Bridge House in Graceton, which has four apartments, and they have housed them in local hotels and motels as needed,” Zak said. “Because of the setup of the shelter, everyone is together.”
The commissioners also approved the county’s application to Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for $108,272 through the Emergency Solutions Grant program to operate homeless assistance programs for the next 18 months. Zak said the state funding would be matched with local money and funds from other state sources managed by ICCAP.
• Approved a contract with the Stiffler-McGraw engineering firm to sample to the Old Ernest Mine Building property for the presence of asbestos before the planned demolition of the structures.
• Approved a lease between the county and Alice Paul House for the use of county-owned land along Saltsburg Avenue in White Township as the site of the newly constructed domestic violence shelter and sexual assault counseling center. The lease makes Alice Paul House responsible for utilities, insurance, maintenance and any damage to the building. The lease runs 90 days, then continues month to month. Rent is $1 for the entire term.
• Heard requests from residents Lynn Alvine and Darcy Trunzo to maintain an open public comment policy and allow meeting visitors to speak on all issues of county concern. The commissioners have confined the comment period to hearing remarks on business matters that require the commissioners’ vote during each meeting.
The residents spoke Wednesday by declaring the public comment line on the agenda “an action item” and the commissioners let them go on, although they don’t vote on public comments.