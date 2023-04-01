Massage therapist Amber May will be joining Michele’s Therapeutic Massage, 520 Philadelphia St., Indiana.
After working and traveling internationally for 12 years with Cirque du Soleil, May decided to move back home to Pennsylvania to be near her family. Her international experience inspired her to pursue a career in the healing arts through Reiki and massage therapy. She received her Reiki I and II certification in Sendai, Japan, and her massage therapy training from the Lancaster School of Massage Therapy.
May is trained in a multitude of massage modalities including Swedish, myofascial release, deep tissue, sports, trigger point, lymphatic, Trager, reflexology and polarity therapy. She tailors every massage to best suit her client’s needs. She is always happy to share knowledge about energy work in yoga, qi gong and Reiki for those who would like to expand their experience to alternative options in healing and health.
Michele’s Therapeutic Massage is located at 520 Philadelphia Street, Lower-Level Room 2. May currently is accepting new clients and has flexible hours. For more information or to book an appointment, call (724) 541-7584.