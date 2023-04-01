Massage
Metro Creative Graphics

Massage therapist Amber May will be joining Michele’s Therapeutic Massage, 520 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

After working and traveling internationally for 12 years with Cirque du Soleil, May decided to move back home to Pennsylvania to be near her family. Her international experience inspired her to pursue a career in the healing arts through Reiki and massage therapy. She received her Reiki I and II certification in Sendai, Japan, and her massage therapy training from the Lancaster School of Massage Therapy.

Tags