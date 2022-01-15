Michele Twinchek has opened her own business, Michele’s Therapeutic Massage, at 520 Philadelphia St. in Indiana.
Twinchek has been working in therapeutic massage since graduating from Laurel Highlands Therapeutic Academy in Ebensburg. After working in public education for more than 17 years in Charlotte, N.C., she decided to switch careers and attend massage therapy school.
She received her master’s in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2000. While she loved working with young children in the public-school setting, she decided to move back to Pennsylvania to be closer to her family. While in massage therapy school, she studied Swedish massage, deep tissue massage, sports massage, hot/cold stone therapy, cupping therapy, reflexology and lymphatic techniques.
She is currently studying craniosacral therapy through the Upledger Institute. Other therapies she utilizes are myofascial release, trigger point work, chair massage and many others.
Within her five years of working as a massage therapist, she has collaborated with doctors, chiropractors and other health care professionals to create the best treatment protocol for her clients.
Twinchek is located at 520 Philadelphia St., Lower Level Room 2, in Indiana. She is currently accepting new clients and her hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.