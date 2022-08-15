“In a nutshell, my vision is to make Pennsylvania the Florida of the north.”
Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano rolled into Indiana on Saturday for a planned meet-and-greet with his supporters at Innovation Aviation on the grounds of the Jimmy Stewart/Indiana County Airport.
Mastriano, who was accompanied on the stop by his wife, Rebbie, posed for photographs and shook hands with constituents as he made his way from his tour bus to the staging area inside the hangar. Campaign officials greeted the media and directed them to a small, taped-off area and said Mastriano wouldn’t take questions. Officials also told media members not to approach Mastriano at any time.
Mastriano’s visit comes on the heels of his brief meeting with the Jan. 6 committee investigating the riots that occurred at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Media outlets across the nation have named Mastriano as “a central player” supporting former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Mastriano was also among many Trump supporters on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, during the insurrection, though he didn’t go into the Capitol itself and hasn’t been charged with any crimes.
Indiana County GOP Chairman Randy Degenkolb said Mastriano was well received during his Indiana County appearance.
“He certainly brought focus to our local concerns of the closing of our power plants and our need to increase our energy sector as it applies to Indiana County,” he said. “You could feel the energy here and a good, good crowd.”
During his Indiana stop, Mastriano vaguely touched on the subject before quickly moving on, mentioning the FBI search warrant on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
“What we saw a few days ago at Mar-a-Lago was unprecedented and now colleagues of mine are getting subpoenas,” he said. “They’ve been trying to bully me now for a year and a half. We’re not going anywhere. We’re standing on the side of righteousness; we have nothing to be afraid of.”
Rebbie Mastriano said her husband’s leadership style — he served in the military for 30 years and retired as a colonel — will be a good fit for Pennsylvania.
“From a wife’s perspective, I do believe he actually enjoyed going into an army unit or company command or whatever it might be, and have it not functioning so well,” she said, “because that just meant he had a bigger challenge and he would go to meet that challenge. That is something he will be bringing to Pennsylvania and, boy, does he have a challenge.”
Mastriano spent much of his time disparaging Democrats and his Nov. 8 general election gubernatorial challenger, Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
“We’re sick and tired of the failed policies, whether it’s from (President Joe) Biden — and especially Tom Wolf and Josh Shapiro. We, the people, are pissed off. We’re going to lay out for you our strategy. We’re going to tell you what you’re going to hear — and what (Democrats) don’t want to talk about — and then what our vision is for Pennsylvania.
“My word is my bond.”
Mastriano told the crowd that politics is ugly and nasty “when you’re facing a challenger who lies for a living … who projects his problems, his extremism on us. I don’t see any extremists in the room here. The extremism is on the other side.”
He compared Shapiro to Dug, a major character in Disney Pixar’s 2009 animated feature film, “Up.” Dug wears a special collar that gives him the ability to talk.
“You know, the dog that’s talking and suddenly, in the middle of a conversation, (he says) ‘Squirrel.’ That’s the Democrats. That’s Josh Shapiro.”
Mastriano accused Shapiro of “stolen valor” by proclaiming himself as the state’s “top cop.”
“What beat did he walk? To anyone that’s a police officer, that’s an insult.”
After rattling off a laundry list of items he said Democrats don’t want to talk about — lack of baby formula, rising gas prices, inflation and fentanyl deaths, to name a few — Mastriano said Shapiro is a “weak, feckless individual.”
“As attorney general, he deserves an ‘F.’ He stands aside as our society is being ravaged by murders. When he took over, for instance, Philadelphia, in 2016, had 277 homicides. Now, six years later, how’s he doing as a senior law enforcement top cop? He’s not a top cop. It’s now over 600 (homicides). The bum needs to be thrown out of office.”
According to the Philadelphia Police Department statistics on homicides, between 2016 and 2021, the city’s homicide rate has steadily increased from 277 in 2016 to 562 in 2021. As of 11:59 p.m. Aug. 13, Philadelphia already has 338 homicides in 2022 (www.phillypolice.com/crime-maps-stats/).
On abortion and related bills he may see as governor, Mastriano said he will be “standing with the babies.”
Mastriano vowed to enter office on his first day by signing a series of executive orders, which include eliminating greenhouse gas initiatives, critical race theory, “boys on girls’ teams,” masks, “jab for job” requirements and anything that hinders business in the state.
“So if you like how things have gone in Pennsylvania the past six years, or even just the past two years, then I’m not your guy,” Mastriano said.