Mastriano-Pittman

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, right, greeted state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, during Mastriano’s stop last Saturday at the Jimmy Stewart/Indiana County Airport.

 Michael Johnson/Gazette

Doug Mastriano’s campaign took down social media profile pictures of the Republican gubernatorial nominee in his U.S. Army uniforms after learning they violated a Department of Defense policy, an Army spokesperson said.

The pictures showed Mastriano on Facebook smiling in a dress uniform and beret, and in camouflage fatigues on Twitter. Pittsburgh NPR station WESA-FM reported they were removed last week.

