The executive director of the Open Door will provide important information on mental health at the Saturday meeting of the American Association of University Women-Indiana County chapter.
The luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Benjamin’s Restaurant will feature Megan C. Miller, a licensed professional counselor with almost 20 years human services experience. Her early interest in helping others led to volunteering at the Alice Paul House. Miller completed her master’s degree in counselor services at IUP and was employed in IUP’s advising and testing department as both an undergraduate and graduate student. In addition to the Open Door, she has also served at the Community Guidance Center and in private practice, most recently with Menta Psychological.
The May meeting acknowledges the month’s dedication in 1949 as Mental Health Month to raise awareness about mental health issues and offer services to women, parents, families and individuals of all ages.
The public is invited to attend and purchase a luncheon. Contact program vice president, Patricia Holmes, by May 18 at pep permintpatti5746@gmail.com to reserve your spot.