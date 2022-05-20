To whom it may concern —
The sun comes up this morning on a bustling S&T Bank Arena at the White Township Recreation Complex, where Indiana Garden Club opens the doors to its May Mart celebration of all things that grow. The garden and vendor expo runs through 7 this evening and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For almost half a century, garden club volunteers bring local entertainers and educational speakers for stage presentations, area food trucks for a food court, and a stock of mushroom sandwiches and strawberry pies to the arena concession counters while gardeners shop the Orphans Court and dozens of vendors for their lawn and garden needs. Annually, the garden club funds a scholarship for a local student heading off to horticulture or related studies.
EATERY IMAGES
When traffic backs up through a parking lot and lines a turning lane of busy Oakland Avenue, it’s usually for something that smells good. A traffic backup, the likes of which haven’t been seen since the spring 2015 opening of Chipotle Mexican Grill and the February 2018 debut of UMI Hibachi Steakhouse, stretched from the twin drive-through lanes of the new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant that served its first fried chicken meals at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Social media channels were clogged with reviews of the food and service by Day One diners while local leaders generally looked at the grand opening as a stamp of optimism for the Indiana area’s flagging economy. Popeyes district managers Nagib Ahmady and Andy Hamilton have daily on-site operations under the care of General Manager Jordan Blake and Assistant Manager Jay Thrift.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Indiana native son and Oscar-winning actor James Stewart was born 114 years ago today and the town never fails to mark the occasion. His namesake museum today opens the new “Grace Kelly, the Girl Next Door” exhibit and begins a three-day film festival featuring Stewart’s “The Rare Breed,” “Rear Window” and “The Philadelphia Story.” Museum Director Janie McKirgan reports there’s a limited supply of Harvey cookies for all visitors over the weekend.
Organizers of the Indiana County Decathlon, a five-month-long series of educational/heart-healthy events, plans a Jimmy Stewart Birthday Walk to head out at 5:30 this afternoon. Leaders will guide a walking tour of important sites from the life and times of Stewart and his family, beginning at the Jimmy Stewart Museum — which, by the way, celebrates the 27th anniversary of its dedication and opening today.
IUP Professors Kevin and Stacey Patrick will direct another of the final Indiana County Decathlon events: a walking tour of Oakland Cemetery. Those up for the walk are to meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Elkin Mausoleum overlooking the Oakland Avenue/Maple Street/South 13th Street intersection.
The Special Olympics program for Indiana and Armstrong counties opens a day of games at 9 a.m. Saturday at Armstrong High School track in Kittanning. County sheriffs Robert Fyock (Indiana County) and Frank Pitzer (Armstrong County) along with Trooper Cliff Greenfield of the Indiana state police station will award medals to the Olympians about noon. The athletes, our neighbors with developmental and other disabilities, have spent weeks in training, according to local Special Olympics Program Manager Michelle Jordan. From the field of 32, about 20 will go on to the 2022 Summer Games from June 2 to 4 at Penn State University. The program teaches the values of sportsmanship, teamwork and friendship along with the health benefits and athletic skills gained from the activities the Olympians choose.
The program’s doors are open to volunteers to serve as event timers, lunch servers, award presenters and especially coaches for the next season of games. Come August, special athletes start training in long-distance walking and running, bocce and possibly power lifting. Contact Jordan to get involved, by email at smileincluded@hotmail.com.
DINING FOR DONATIONS
St. Bernard Regional Catholic School gets a boost for its music program in a Community Day fundraiser Sunday at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House restaurant in White Township. Hoss’s pledges to donate as much as 25 percent of diners’ meal checks to the charity — but only of those diners who present Cash Cow Cards to show support for the program. The Knights of Columbus council in Indiana is distributing the Cash Cow Cards this weekend.
Meanwhile, diners hungry for spaghetti on Saturday can chow down and support the community service work of Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road (next door to Veterans Parsonage, the transitional home for struggling military veterans). Dinners at $7 will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. and a sock hop follows from 6 to 8 p.m.
SWINGING FOR COMMUNITY NEEDS
The area’s charity golf circuit heats up in a big way today with the 36th annual Luther Ford Charity Golf Classic. Originally established in the mid-1980s as a benefit for jobless coal miners left in need in the throes of the spiraling mining industry, owner Mario Luther annual earmarks the event to various community needs. Proceeds of this afternoon’s outing at Indiana Country Club go to the women’s imaging program at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A golf game to build a scholarship fund for Homer-Center High School students is set for Saturday, July 16, at Meadow Lane in White Township. After 10 years of tournaments and scholarship awards, the Jonathan Rado Memorial fund has supported 20 H-C seniors with $30,450 of aid for higher education; contributed $18,500 to the oncology/radiation departments at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where young Jonathan was treated in his battles with cancer; and donated $8,750 to Jonathan’s elementary alma mater, St. Bernard School. Golfers can contact Julie Rado at jrado@verizon.net to sign up.
And the Knights of Columbus holds its 26th yearly golf outing to raise funds for the myriad of community projects supported by the knights. Chairman Donald Hogan is signing up golfers, hole sponsors and prize donors for the tournament June 17 at Meadow Lane. Email dhogan7@verizon.net for information.
TURN UP THE VOLUMES
Grace United Methodist Church informally picks up where St. Thomas More University Parish has left off. Grace is accepting donations of books, DVDs and CDs for a used-book sale from 3 to 8 p.m. June 17 and 9 to 4 p.m. June 18. St. Thomas More for decades held a celebrated tent sale of thousands upon thousands of volumes annually but has moved on to other programs. Stepping in now to perpetuate the recycling of books and the stocking of personal libraries in the region, Grace is accepting donations at the church from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through June 15 and from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays through June 12.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
A 20-cents-per-gallon spike in gasoline prices early this week took an even bigger bite from drivers’ wallets. Gas prices are hovering at $4.69 a gallon at practically every reporting gas station in Indiana County and the bordering parts of neighboring counties, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com ... Congratulations to Tim McQuaide and the staff at The Coney Island, the local eatery that’s home to the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania, in a ranking published recently on food review website PhillyBite.com ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, observes that “Fiction reveals truths that reality obscures,” quoting a Ralph Waldo Emerson nugget found this week on the bulletin board of the Burrell Township Library in Black Lick.
