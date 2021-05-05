HOMER CITY — On the narrowest of votes, the town council on Tuesday rejected some proposed changes to an ordinance that governs outdoor burning in the borough.
Council cast a 3-to-3 vote on whether to advertise the changes for adoption in June. Mayor Arlene Wanatosky cast the tie-breaking “no” vote, siding with council members who said the changes aren’t tough enough.
Council member Rick Jones urged approval. Doing nothing, he said, would be of no help to residents who have complained about unbridled burning of rubbish. Joe Iezzi Sr. and Christine Worcester voted “yes” with Jones.
The amendment would have required residents to use metal barrels and restricted burning to Wednesdays and two Saturdays a month.
Councilman Matt Black called for Homer City instead to outlaw all trash burning and permit only campfires and cookouts.
“The biggest complaint I’m getting right now is that even with this ordinance, people are still going to burn whether they want, legal or not,” Black said. His neighbors complained to him that the overpowering smoke from a nearby resident’s rubbish fires forces them to close their windows.
“They tried to go down and reason with him but I guess he’s being a jerk about it,” Black said. The borough has weekly commercial trash collection service and the county recycling center is two miles north on Route 119, so no one has a reason to set a fire, Black said.
“Cooking fire, campfires, grilling — that’s all we should have. There are too many what-ifs in this ordinance in my opinion.”
“People shouldn’t have to burn stuff,” Wanatosky said. “There are people with asthmatic problems, it’s pollution.”
Elizabeth “Betsy” Brown and Council President Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi joined with Black to reject the amendment. Then Worcester voted with Black, Brown and Cecconi to direct the public safety committee to draft an ordinance that would prohibit all but backyard wiener roasts, toasting marshmallows and the like.
The holdup on the minor restrictions leaves the borough with the existing ordinance that restricts burning of certain materials with no limit on days or times.
“It started in 1972; it was a different world,” Solicitor Michael Supinka said. “As the council, you have to decide whether you want burning, whether you want no burning … I’ll write it up. Just come to a conclusion on what you want.”
Police Chief Anthony Jellison said police officers don’t search for possible violations and enforces fire restrictions only when people complain. But few do, he said.
“You have people like Mr. Black’s neighbors that refuse to call the police, but yet bash us when we don’t do anything,” Jellison lamented.
When people complain, he said, police can shut down a fire as a health hazard.
“Under the health code, your health is totally different than mine,” Jellison explained. “So if your neighbor is burning something that is affecting your oxygen level, it’s something different for this other person.
“So that’s why we can’t judge whose is what. We have to, in my opinion, respond only to calls of complaint because each one is different.”
In other business:
• Council approved a resolution that empowers the mayor, manager and police chief to sell off surplus or unneeded property valued at no more than $2,000.
Under the state code, boroughs would be required to advertise public auctions of any items with a far market value of $2,000 or greater.
• Council learned of a plan by members of the Pentecostal Church in Indiana to buy a house, that once was used as a church, at 52 Juniper St. and convert it to use as their house of worship.
Borough officials said the structure has been used as a residence for so long that the church would require new approval of Homer City’s zoning hearing board.
“It’s a really cool old building, but it needs some TLC,” said Pastor Ryan Zeek. Part of what had been the sanctuary in the building years ago had been walled off and made into an apartment. That section would be used for offices and for Sunday School, Zeek said.
His congregation of 20 to 25 members now worships at Turner Gym along North Sixth Street and is part of The Pentecostals of Greater Johnstown Area, found online at https://www.thepgja.org/.
Supinka said a church is a conditional use for a structure in a residential zone. Approval of the three-member zoning board could be granted following a public hearing and comment.
• Jellison reminded borough officials of a benefit chicken dinner to be served starting at noon May 22 at the Homer City fire station as a fundraiser for medical care of K9 officer Thor.
• Jellison said the department also is stepping up enforcement of rules on unregistered vehicles in response to residents’ complaints.
• Council agreed to have the streets around the fire station closed during a car cruise sponsored by Homer City Volunteer Fire Company on May 16, and during operating hours of the fire company’s ice cream stand on Saturday evenings through the summer beginning May 15.
• Manager Rob Nymick said he expects street crews to begin paving work before the end of May and reported that the work should not interfere with school buses.
• Central Indiana County Water Authority workers have located a break in a pipe that’s responsible for a loss of 60,000 gallons of water a day in the Lucerne Road area of White Township. Repair work is set for Thursday, Nymick said.