Much of the discussion at the Indiana Borough Council meeting Tuesday was about holiday activity. Mayor George Hood issued a proclamation declaring Tuesday through Dec. 24 as Red Kettle Campaign Days, marking the annual fundraising effort of The Salvation Army.
“The Salvation Army has not let us down; let’s not let them down,” the mayor said.
The proclamation coincided with the Virtual Red Kettle Kickoff Auction, conducted by the Army’s Indiana Worship and Service Center Tuesday evening in place of the usual annual kickoff breakfast.
The breakfast, like so many events since March, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a day when state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine was announcing stiffer pandemic-related restrictions, resident Eric Barker said council should reconsider an ordinance that would enforce the state’s mandates for wearing face coverings and regulating gatherings and waiting lines.
He said educational efforts such as Together Indiana have helped, but that conditions have changed in recent weeks.
Council chose not to revisit the proposed ordinance, which was tabled two months ago by a 7-to-5 vote.
The “Together Indiana” banners in downtown Indiana will be coming down soon, in favor of holiday banners.
Borough Public Works Director Dave Fairman said Seventh Street will close Monday so the borough’s 37-foot-tall Christmas tree can be brought in from Musser Forests Inc. It will be erected in IRMC Park and be the centerpiece for a modified First Commonwealth Bank It’s A Wonderful Life Festival. It will be lit without the usual Light-Up Night ballyhoo.
Instead, organizers are putting together a virtual parade, edited by Indiana County Technology Center students, with narration by the usual emcee for the parade, Renda Broadcasting’s Josh Widdowson, that will be available during Thanksgiving week. Widdowson said Santa Claus will be there for the festival, but in a socially distant manner. The festival is scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20, with details available on a Facebook by Downtown Indiana Inc.
Meanwhile, asked about outdoor seating at downtown restaurants during the winter, borough Manager C. Michael Foote said details are to be worked out.
Back in July council’s Public Safety Committee received a request from bar owner Shane Caylor that the borough send a letter to state Liquor Control Enforcement regarding investigations of noise complaints.
He wanted that agency to allow Indiana Borough police to enforce the law and speed up the process that now can mean a lengthy wait for a citation. Borough officials decided, however, not to make the request.
“We looked into it,” Council Public Safety Chairman Donald Lancaster said. “We would have to do a lot of paperwork and have a lot of hoops to jump through.”
He also said there only had been one fine issued in recent months.
“It just wasn’t going to be worth the manpower,” Lancaster said.
Council Community Development Chairman Ben Ford said his committee still is working on a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, program for the borough.
Foote said Indiana County is conducting a virtual public hearing Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. via Zoom video conference to discuss modifying the county’s 2016 and 2017 Community Development Block Grant contracts on behalf of the borough.
Foote said it will be an opportunity for citizens to offer comments on modifications that will eliminate the First Street Retention Pond Improvements Project that is currently funded for $66,000 in the 2016 CDBG contract and $86,500 of 2017 CDBG contract funds.
The money would be allocated instead to the South 15th Street Storm Sewer Replacement Project.
Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor suggested the borough look into so-called tiny houses, citing a program in Armstrong County.
And Solicitor Neva Stotler said she had provided councilors with a proposed cable franchise agreement.
“You’re not getting much, you’re not giving much,” she told council.
A 5 percent franchise fee could remain, but the Federal Communications Commission ruled last year that cable TV providers could provide free cable in lieu of payments.
“That is being challenged,” Stotler said.
Council concluded its meeting with an executive session dealing with personnel and legal matters.