Moments before he stepped into the batter’s box at Forbes Field and slugged the most momentous home run in Pittsburgh Pirates history, Bill Mazeroski was far away. At least in his mind.
The second baseman whose Game 7 blast in the 1960 World Series sank the heavily favored New York Yankees 60 years ago today didn’t even realize he was supposed to lead off the bottom half of the ninth inning on that glorious Indian summer afternoon. Mazeroski was in a daze.
Hal Smith had cracked a three-run homer in the eighth to give Pittsburgh a 9-7 lead and touch off a delirious celebration that shook old Forbes Field to its foundation. But Pirates fans quickly fell silent when New York rallied to even the score.
“After Smith got us ahead, I just raced onto the field (for the top of the ninth). I couldn’t wait to get those last three outs,” recalls the 84-year-old Mazeroski. “Next thing you know, the Yankees tied the game. I’m standing out there saying to myself, Yankees, Yankees. I was a Cleveland Indians fan as a kid. All I could think of was how the Yankees used to beat up on Cleveland for years and years, and how the Yankees would come back and win and how, just now, they’d come back on us. I’m thinking, damn Yankees are gonna do it again.”
After a force out ended the top of the ninth, the Pirates glumly trotted off the field, stunned by the sudden turn of events. Mazeroski plopped down in the dugout and gazed across the diamond, absorbed in thought, trying to process what had just happened.
“I got so happy (after Smith’s home run) and then the guy in front of me — I think it was (Don) Hoak — made the third out,” Mazeroski says. “I didn’t even think about hitting again because I didn’t think I was gonna have to. I thought we were gonna win the game (in the top of the ninth) and it was gonna be over. Then they tied it and I’m sitting there thinking, now what?”
He was roused from his reverie by coach Lenny Levy, who shouted, “Maz, you’re up!” Mazeroski hastily grabbed a bat and batting helmet and headed toward the plate … and his date with destiny.
The surviving members of the ’60 Pirates find it unbelievable that 60 years have passed since Mazeroski launched a Ralph Terry pitch over left fielder Yogi Berra’s head and into the trees beyond the vine-covered brick wall at Forbes Field to give the Bucs a Series-clinching 10-9 victory. Unbelievable aptly describes the Series itself, a gripping drama that carried fans of both teams on an emotional roller-coaster ride. After a tantalizing sequence of plot twists that stretched nerves taut, that most classic of Fall Classics ended with breathtaking suddenness, leaving Yankees center fielder Mickey Mantle slumped at his locker, weeping inconsolably.
Is it any wonder? The Yankees absolutely bludgeoned Pittsburgh pitching, winning Games 2 and 3 by scores of 16-3 and 10-0, respectively, and Game 6 by a 12-0 count. The Bronx Bombers lived up to their nickname by scoring 55 runs on the strength of 91 hits and a .338 batting average, all records that survive to this day. And still they could not extinguish the indomitable spirit of a Pirates team to which surrender was an alien concept.
“That’s the fightingest ball club I’ve ever seen,” says shortstop Dick Groat, 89, the National League MVP and batting champion that season. “Nobody gave us a chance after the third game. All year long we won after everybody counted us out. We never knew enough to quit.”
No deficit was too large for the never-say-die Bucs to overcome. They recorded 21 of their 95 victories in their final at-bat, an incredible 12 of them with two outs.
The tone was established early, on Easter, in the second game of a doubleheader against Cincinnati at Forbes Field. The Reds figured they had a victory in their pocket, until the Pirates proceeded to pick it.
“We were down 5-0 with two outs in the ninth and nobody on, and we scored six runs to win it,” says relief pitcher Elroy Face, 92, who saved three games in the Series. “That was when we started to think, gosh, we really have something here.”
Before long the media christened the Bucs Destiny’s Darlings, a nod to the fact they seemed fated to succeed, no matter the odds against them.
“We won ball games that we had no business winning,” says pitcher Vernon Law, 90, who posted a team-high 20 victories that season and claimed the Cy Young Award. “It was kind of a magical year.”
So magical, in fact, that even after absorbing three merciless beatings from the Yankees, the Bucs were even with New York as the morning of Oct. 13 dawned.
“The game is getting funnier and funnier,” Berra told reporters after Game 6. “We do everything but punch ’em in the nose and here we are tied up in the Series. We flatten ’em three times and we still need one more to win. It just don’t figure.”
Berra was scratching his head even more after a wild and woolly seventh game filled with fireworks from start to finish. The Pirates bolted into a 4-0 lead, fell behind 7-4, then conjured up some of their patented magic in a five-run eighth to jump in front, 9-7. The floodgates were opened when Virdon’s potential double play grounder, “spitefully steered by Dame Fortune,” according to Arthur Daley of The New York Times, hit something in the infield and leaped at shortstop Tony Kubek’s throat.
“The ball hopped higher than Kubek had gauged it and struck him full in the Adam’s apple,” Myron Cope wrote in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “His mouth flew open, as if he were trying to scream, he clutched his throat with his hands and sagged backwards like a fighter smashed onto queer street by a right hand.”
Instead of two out and none on, there were two on and none out. The Pirates took full advantage. Groat singled in a run and another scored on a monumental Yankees gaffe. First baseman Bill Skowron gloved Roberto Clemente’s two-out chopper and prepared to shovel the ball to pitcher Jim Coates, but Coates was slow getting off the mound and a hustling Clemente beat him to the bag.
“The way I look at it, that’s where they lost the Series,” Law says. “That’s the play that beat them. The ball that hit Kubek was a break, but the rally was kept alive because Coates failed to cover first. Otherwise, the inning would have been over and they would’ve still been ahead.”
Smith capped the uprising with a three-run homer into Schenley Park that propelled the Pirates into the lead and transformed Forbes Field into what NBC Radio broadcaster Chuck Thompson called an “outdoor insane asylum.” The journeyman catcher was convinced he’d just delivered a championship to Pittsburgh.
“I rounded second base and saw people were dancing on the dugout,” Smith recalled on the 25th anniversary of his blast (he died Jan. 9 at the age of 89). “They were dancing in the stands and screaming and hugging and jumping up and down all over the ballpark. I thought I had won it. I thought I had hit the home run to win the World Series. I thought I had done what every kid who has ever played baseball wanted to do.”
But delirium quickly gave way to despair when New York answered with two runs in the top of the ninth to forge a 9-9 tie. Smith’s status as a World Series hero was as fleeting as the lifespan of a mayfly.
Fortunately for the Pirates, another hero was waiting in the wings.
When Mazeroski stepped into the batter’s box to lead off the bottom of the ninth, winning the game with one swing never crossed his mind.
“All I wanted to do was hit the ball hard somewhere, get on base and get us started,” he says. “I wasn’t trying to hit no home run or anything.”
Terry’s first pitch was high, prompting a panicked visit from catcher Johnny Blanchard, who reminded him that Mazeroski was a high-ball hitter. Terry got the next pitch down, but not far enough. Mazeroski ripped it toward the 406-foot mark in left field.
“I didn’t know for sure if it was gonna be a home run or not,” he says, “but I knew Berra wasn’t gonna catch it. I was running hard, hoping to get to second or maybe third. Then the umpire gave the home run signal and I sort of went crazy.”
According to Newsweek, the normally undemonstrative Mazeroski “jumped in the air, whipped off his plastic batting helmet and began whirling his right arm, like a cheerleader gone berserk.”
“All I could think of was, we beat the mighty Yankees, we beat the mighty Yankees,” he says. “From the time I hit second base I don’t think I touched the ground. It felt like I was floating.”
The frenzied celebration triggered by the only Game 7 walk-off homer in World Series history virtually paralyzed downtown Pittsburgh, where an estimated 300,000 revelers gleefully marked the end of the Bucs’ 35-year world championship drought. Daley called it “New Year’s Eve, Mardi Gras and Armistice Day jammed into one boisterous package.”
Though outscored 55-27 and thoroughly humbled in three games, Bill Mazeroski and Destiny’s Darlings had toppled Goliath. Only instead of a slingshot, their weapon of choice was a home run — hit by a player who, moments before, had no idea he was even supposed to bat.