Marion Center students from kindergarten through grade six will return to an in-person instructional delivery model beginning next Monday, the school board decided unanimously in a meeting on Monday night.
Students in these grades will be going to school for in-person instruction Monday through Thursday and will participate in remote learning days on Friday.
“We’re going to continue to revisit the success of the students and our ability to stay in house as a functional program,” Superintendent Clint Weimer said. “Our next transition, then, would be seventh and eighth grade, that junior high area, back to school.”
Weimer said that possibility would be revisited in the board’s February meeting, depending on the COVID numbers at the time. “If those numbers are consistent and we’re able to keep things rolling, we’d be able to begin the transition of the high school kids back in our next meeting in February.”
Board President Greg Sacco spoke up on the topic as well.
“There’s an underlying precursor to why we’re a little slower with our high school unit, and it has to do with social distancing and the amount of space we have, especially in lunches and other auxiliary space that we have since it’s being utilized for a lot of other reasons.
Weimer expanded saying, “When we begin to bring more high school kids back … it becomes very difficult to have any form of social distancing in our lunchroom. We know that in the classroom that social distancing will definitely be to the maximum extent feasible, but it won’t occur in many of our classes. We share our cafeteria with our elementary, and everyone knows it’s not the most spacious. We currently, right now, are able to house our students with the COVID barriers at the lunch tables. At the point when we come back with more kids in the high school, we’re going to have to look at further mitigation techniques for lunch.”
It was also emphasized again that the district will be monitoring the COVID situation in the district as well as in the surrounding community.
“Our biggest hurdle is being able to keep our staff and our students healthy as we move forward,” Weimer said. “The state is recommending staying at a fully remote model while we’re in the substantial level of community transmission, but we are in a hybrid because we feel that’s what’s best for our kids at this point and it seems like it’s rolling smoothly. But again, we’d like to reevaluate our situation and make a recommendation if we can begin to transition other students back next month.”
Also discussed was an update on the wrestling program which will allow athletes to remove their masks during the time of their matches. The masks will only be removed for the duration of the match and athletes will strictly follow stringent mitigation efforts before and after.
“The mitigation practice will be followed right up until the boys step out onto the mat,” Weimer said. “And they will immediately put it back on as they end the match and head back to the bench. We feel it’s safer for our wrestlers with some of the things we’ve seen so far this season.”
Another approved item was the memorandum of understanding with the MCAEA bargaining unit regarding the use of teachers’ prep time. An adjustment was made since teachers have been using prep time to cover classes due to a substitute shortage. On Friday’s teachers will be able to make up their prep time, which is given to them in their bargaining agreement.
The board also accepted, with regret, the resignation of Lt. Col. Scott Beegle effective June 4 after three years with the district.
Currently, the Air Force has the position posted, but there has been no further information at this time. There was no time frame given for filling the position, but should they find any viable candidates, the Air Force will send the information forward for the district so that interviews can be conducted.
Other items approved by the board included:
- An affiliation agreement with Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
- The revision of the 2020-21 school calendar changing May 7 from an emergency weather day to a regular in session school day to compensate for the weather closing on Dec. 17.
- The re-appointment of Lou Palilla as the district’s representative to the Indiana County Tax Collection Commission with Sandy Gandolfi as the alternate.
- Setting a 1.5 percent increase per year to the current compensation rates for the district tax collectors, effective with the 2022-23 fiscal year and lasting for a 4-year time period.
- An agreement that the district will not exceed the Act 1 index of 4.20 percent.
- The correction of the approved pro-rated salary as Bachelors, Step 1 $48,977 for John Nepsha retroactive to Jan. 6, 2021.
- The retirement, with regret, of McCreery secretary Marie Shields after over 24 years of service effective Jan. 31, 2021.
- The addition of Bradley Smith Jr. as a junior high volunteer wrestling coach pending clearances, and of Jodi Beer and Adam McCoy as volunteer basketball coaches.
- The hiring of Mike Pacconi as high school boys’ varsity baseball coach, pending clearances, at $3,250 (with school board member Tony Moretti abstaining); Ed Peterson as head softball coach at $3,950; Melissa Buterbaugh as assistant softball coach at $3,380; Chris Peters as head varsity track coach at $5,300; MaryAnn Wheeler as assistant varsity track coach at $2,900; Nicole Dann Payne as assistant varsity track coach at $3,000; Luke Sitosky as assistant varsity track coach at $2,900; Brad Smith as head junior high track coach at $2,450; and Paul DeHaven as assistant junior high track coach at $2,150.
- An agreement with Citizens’ Ambulance Service to provide medical services at an annual fee of $4,050.
Also approved with a majority count of eight votes were a resolution which extends the CARES Act to March 31, giving teachers 10 days of leave should they need to quarantine or if they contract the virus, and the first reading of policies regarding sudden cardiac arrest, Title I Comparability and sick leave. Both items were approved by all members except Charles Beatty Jr., who voted no for each.