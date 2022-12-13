The Marion Center School District met Dec. 5, 2022, to hold a reorganization meeting.
At the meeting, the board voted to retain Gregg Sacco as president and William McMillen as vice president.
Also approved was the meeting schedule for the next school year.
The board will meet the third Monday of each month in an open work session for informational purposes and on the fourth Monday of each month in an open voting session for general purposes. The work sessions will begin at 7 p.m. and the voting sessions will begin at 7:30 p.m. with an executive session preceding the meetings at 7 p.m.
Combined sessions will begin at 7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. executive session preceding the meetings.
All meetings will be held at the Marion Center High School library.
Exceptions to these dates will be due to holidays or scheduling conflicts in the months of November and December.
The annual reorganization meeting will take place on the first Monday in December at 7 p.m.
The board’s next and final meeting for 2022 will be a combined session meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 19.
