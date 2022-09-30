MC Class of 1959 reunion

The Marion Center Class of 1959 held its 63-year reunion on Aug. 13 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, White Township. There were 17 classmates and seven guests in attendance. After the meal, the time was spent visiting. Plans were made to meet again at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House the same weekend in August 2023. Any questions can be directed to Brenda Hicks at (724) 286-9220 or (724) 422-6679. Standing, from left, are: Brenda (Lewis) Hicks, Pat (Skinner) VanHorn, Joyce (McMillen) Fulton, Lois Jean (Nichol) Fleming, Jean Watson, Myrna (Brown) Lemmon, Judy (Cribbs) Stahlman, Shirley (Helman) Zohornacky, Nancy (McKee) Miller and Theresa (Nastase) Wise. Seated, from left, are: Arthur Lemmon, Ken Carlson, Allan Shields, Jim Oberlin, Dennis O’Keefe, Jim Wynkoop and Lyle Smith.

 Submitted photo

