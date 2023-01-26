Carson Carnahan Future City

Carson Carnahan earned the award for “Best Use of Ceramics” at the Pittsburgh Regional Future City Competition on Jan. 14.

 Submitted photo

Carson Carnahan, an eighth-grader in Mrs. Julie Brendlinger’s class from Marion Center Junior/Senior High School, competed in the Pittsburgh Regional Future City Competition on Jan. 14.

This STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) competition is a national, project-based learning experience where students in sixth through eighth grade imagine, design and build cities of the future.

