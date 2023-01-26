Carson Carnahan, an eighth-grader in Mrs. Julie Brendlinger’s class from Marion Center Junior/Senior High School, competed in the Pittsburgh Regional Future City Competition on Jan. 14.
This STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) competition is a national, project-based learning experience where students in sixth through eighth grade imagine, design and build cities of the future.
Students research and write solutions to a real-world problem; complete a project plan; create a 1,500-word city essay; build a tabletop scale model with recycled materials and moving parts; perform a seven-minute presentation of the solutions; and prepare for a question and answer session with the judges.
This year’s challenge was to choose a climate change impact and design a futuristic and innovative adaptation and mitigation strategy to keep residents safe and healthy.
Carson chose to address sea-level rise as the climate change impact and created the futuristic city Healtect, located on the coast of Texas. His solution consisted of a rising sea wall made of permeable pavement, installing oyster reefs and marshes to absorb wave impact during storms, and the Wipe-A-Trap drainage system that kept storm drains clear while reusing organic matter and properly disposing of trash. He also created Calcaradcoo paint, which was a specialized calcium carbonate paint that lowered the temperature about 20 degrees, reducing the need for power for air conditioners in his city.
Carson earned the award for “Best Use of Ceramics” and placed in the top five teams in the Pittsburgh region.