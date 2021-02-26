Seventh- and eighth-grade students in Julie Brendlinger’s class from Marion Center Area School District competed in the Pittsburgh Regional Future City Competition on Feb. 13.
They earned second place in the Pittsburgh region as well as awards for “Best Use of Green Construction” and “Best Management of Water Resources.”
This STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) competition is a national, project-based learning experience where students in sixth through eighth grade imagine, design and build cities 100 years in the future.
Students researched and wrote solutions to an engineering problem, created a 1,500-word city essay, built a tabletop scale model with recycled materials with moving parts, created a Google Slide and video showcasing their moving parts, prepared a seven-minute presentation video of their solutions and participated in a live virtual Q&A session with judges.
This year, students worked remotely as well as in person to complete their project.
The team solved this year’s theme, “Living on the Moon.” Teams designed a lunar city using two moon resources to keep residents happy and healthy.
Students created their futuristic city, Selene, located on the moon’s south side, near Shackleton Crater. The team’s solution included the use of the Luna Vita rover that collected regolith and ice from the moon’s surface.
Regolith was pulverized using plasma lasers and then heated to extract oxygen. Ice was melted and purified for clean water to be used for the aquaponics system.
Selene’s commitment to reduce, reuse and recycle everything in the city included using biofuel from residents’ waste. They also created the low-gravity sport Sphere that united citizens of the moon and Earth and the multilingual translator earbud, connecting all residents through language.
This year the model could be completed in sections due to the various learning modes of students. The team created three moving parts, including the moving walkways, moving solar sails for energy and a conveyor belt for processing the ice and regolith.