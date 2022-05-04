ARLINGTON, Va. — The national, nonprofit School Nutrition Association has named Allison Kimmel, nutrition service director at Marion Center Area School District, the Northeast regional Director of the Year.
The award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of school nutrition directors who manage effective school meal programs providing healthy, appetizing meals to students.
Kimmel has been described as a mentor, visionary and highly effective manager. When the pandemic forced Marion Center Area School District to close in 2020, Kimmel developed and implemented a drive-thru meal distribution system within three days. It was so successful that more than one-third of the student population participated. For those who couldn’t get to the drive-thru distribution, she established a bus delivery meal service to ensure children would be nourished. These programs kept her team working while schools were closed.
Under her leadership, the school nutrition program has operated in the black. Through her grant writing efforts, Kimmel has been able to replace more than $93,000 of old equipment in district kitchens.
Kimmel has been credited with developing the department’s social media presence to promote the team and the meals they prepare for students. Through her efforts, the district has raised its parent and teacher engagement.
She has also revitalized Marion Center Area School District’s outdated cafes. Her vision transformed bland spots to areas with colorful walls that have become a popular place to gather.
She also has been able to engage students in taste testing. During National School Lunch Week, she has held daily new product sampling for all students and offered gift cards for participation in taste tests. She has set up programs to allow the youngest students to try new fruits and vegetables. Teachers have joined in NSLW activities as well, having students create posters for the walls of the cafes.
Kimmel serves as a mentor to two other food service directors in the area and has a desire to help others achieve their goals.
Kimmel is very active outside the nutrition department as well. Before the pandemic, she would teach nutrition lessons in classrooms.
As a registered dietitian, she has partnered with teachers to deliver lessons on topics ranging from food groups and fad diets to reading food labels. Kimmel developed grade-appropriate presentations and worksheets for student activities.
She joins the high school student council meetings for the opportunity to listen to student input on current menu items and new menu requests. The nutrition department also holds spirit days to highlight the high school sports teams, a partnership positively linking the nutrition department and student body.
In the district’s elementary schools, Kimmel created the successful annual events “Donuts with Dads” and “Muffins with Moms,” which bring families to schools and allow them to experience breakfast menu offerings. The nutrition department has also become a preferred vendor for special event catering for the district’s sports teams and student groups. These special event bookings help keep the department fiscally sound.
“Allison Kimmel’s ideas have brought positive attention to the district’s school nutrition department. The environment she creates for her team inspires them to help provide the best experience possible for their students and school community,” said SNA President Beth Wallace, MBA, SNS.
Kimmel has been in the school nutrition field for almost a decade. She knows the professional benefits being a member of the School Nutrition Association of Pennsylvania can have on her career. Her participation with SNA has allowed her to complete required continuing education and she encourages her team to join and engage in available training and networking opportunities.
The regional Director of the Year Award was created to recognize school nutrition directors who exhibit an extraordinary commitment to their school meal programs.
The directors are responsible for maintaining the quality of the program through student interaction, menu planning and a commitment to serving nutritious, tasty and well-balanced school meals. Through effective oversight of all aspects of foodservice operations, including budgeting, staffing, training, marketing and community outreach, school nutrition directors ensure the overall success of school meal programs.
Kimmel was announced as the Northeast regional Director of the Year during a School Lunch Hero Day online awards ceremony on Monday.
The accomplishments of Kimmel and all of this year’s SNA award winners will also be recognized in a special publication and promoted in SNA’s annual SLHD social media campaign on Facebook.com/TrayTalk and TrayTalk.org.