Dr. Stephanie McGowan

Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that it had completed another national search, this one for a new dean for the IUP College of Education and Communications.

She is Dr. Stephanie McGowan, who comes to IUP from Felician University, a Catholic institution in New Jersey, where she is a professor and dean of its School of Education; and co-founder of its International Center for Autism, Disabilities, Research in Education.