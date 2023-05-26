Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced Thursday that it had completed another national search, this one for a new dean for the IUP College of Education and Communications.
She is Dr. Stephanie McGowan, who comes to IUP from Felician University, a Catholic institution in New Jersey, where she is a professor and dean of its School of Education; and co-founder of its International Center for Autism, Disabilities, Research in Education.
“Now more than ever, we are called to prepare dynamic young people to enter the workforce as both critical thinkers and compassionate change-makers,” McGowan said. “The incredible spirit on display at IUP, and its storied history of service spanning to its beginning in 1875 as a Normal School, make it a prime educational space to create innovative and inclusive opportunities for everyone to learn and grow.”
IUP termed McGowan an experienced educator with both classroom and administrative experience.
At Felician, she secured a $2.3 million grant for “Fostering Equity in Learning through Inclusion, Connectivity, and Engagement” through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Additionally, she secured more than $17 million through the federal Teacher Quality Enhancement Grants focused on championing marginalized populations and preparing 21st century workforces for schools, agencies and hospitals.
McGowan was selected as permanent successor to Dr. Lara Luetkehans, now provost and vice president for academic affairs.
“I am excited to work collaboratively with President (Michael A.) Driscoll, Provost Luetkehans and the IUP faculty and staff to provide cutting-edge, inclusive and inspiring programming moving forward,” said McGowan, who will begin her new duties on July 1.
“Dr. McGowan brings a great deal of experience to IUP,” Luetkehans said. “She has a clear commitment to student success and to initiatives to strengthen enrollment and retention, and a strong history of securing grants and creating strategies for teacher educators to help them to better serve diverse types of learners. We are very pleased to welcome her to IUP.”
Luetkehans, in turn, had been elevated in August 2021 to the role of interim provost, and then to that role permanently in April 2022, leaving an opening that was filled on an interim basis for the past two years by Dr. Sue Rieg.
Rieg came out of retirement after 20 years of work as an IUP faculty member and administrator, most recently as assistant chairperson of the Department of Professional Studies in Education.
“Dr. Rieg has done an incredible job in the interim leadership role,” Luetkehans said. “She has continued to move the college forward, including securing competitive grants to advance our initiatives, and we are very grateful for her service.”
McGowan earned an Ed.D from Fordham University in Educational Leadership, Administration and Policy, and has three degrees from Seton Hall University: an Ed.S. in administration and supervision; a Master of Arts in Education, and a Bachelor of Arts in English. After that, she was a middle school teacher, a parochial school principal, and chief administrative officer for a charter school.
Between those duties and her work at Felician, McGowan was director of accreditation and assessment at Kean University’s College of Education, associate dean for assessment and accreditation at Seton Hall University’s College of Education and Human Services; was the director and faculty member at Drew University’s Caspersen School of Graduate Studies Master of Arts in Teaching program; and was director of education, enrollment and certification at William Paterson University’s College of Education.
