Longtime former Indiana Area School District teacher Patrick Joseph McKee has waived a preliminary hearing on felony sex counts and a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.
McKee, 60, was arrested by Indiana Borough police Jan. 14 on charges that he sexually assaulted a male over several years, beginning when the alleged victim was 13.
Before Indiana District Judge Guy Haberl on Thursday, McKee’s attorney, Jason Nicholas Huska, of Greensburg, waived to court one count each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, and the corruption count.
His client then was returned to the Indiana County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.
On Jan. 14, Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said his officers collaborated with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office on a case that alleges that McKee met the victim several years ago at a youth sports function in the borough.
Investigators said the victim, who is now an adult, has accused McKee of sexual assault on multiple occasions.
Schawl said the initial complaint was presented to the Indiana Area School District by the victim, and that the district cooperated completely with the investigation.
McKee taught for many years at Ben Franklin Elementary and most recently was a teacher at Horace Mann Elementary before retiring at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.