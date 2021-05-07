To whom it may concern —
ANNIVERSARY BESTS
A happy anniversary to Renee McKee, who is celebrating her 10th year in business at McKee’s Party Zone at 7545 Route 119 North, Marion Center.
McKee opened her party supply store on May 5, 2011.
She kicked off a weekend of celebrations for the anniversary today, starting with Punxsutawney’s Chuck Wagon serving hot dogs, burgers and much more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Saturday, she will welcome vendors including Aunt Julia’s Donuts, other food including smoked barbecue pulled pork, hamburgers and hot dogs for purchase, and a piece of cake to celebrate for everyone, baked by Lori Mumau Marchu of Lori’s Sweets & Treats. Booming Bill’s DJ Service will be providing entertainment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
A full line of vendors will be set up inside the flea market building, as well as outside.
“I am so grateful to ALL my loyal customers who seek me out for every event they are hosting or helping to host, for all the referrals you have sent my way, for all the kind reviews and just a huge ‘THANK YOU” to everyone who has helped get me to this point in any way,” McKee posted on Facebook.
Her celebration includes a special sale today and Saturday.
And if you can’t make it, she says, honk for support while passing through the area.
RAISING AWARENESS
Indiana County Children and Youth, in conjunction with the ICCYS Citizens Advisory Board, invite the public to an awareness program on May 20 at the Rustic Lodge in Indiana.
If you have ever wondered if you can help a child in need, support the county’s children or do something to enhance a child’s life, this event is the time to learn how.
Speakers will discuss how their lives have been enriched by opening their hearts and homes to children in need as a foster parent.
The event is free and will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 20.
Desserts and refreshments will be provided.
To RSVP, contact Terri Wells at twells@indianacountypa.gov or call (724) 463-2096 with the number of people expected to attend.
MEMORIAL DAY 5K
The 15th annual Dr. John Yelenic Memorial Day 5K Run/Walk is set for May 30 in Blairsville.
Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the family of a 2-year-old diabetic patient named Mia to help with medical expenses, as her family has been researching a diabetic alert dog.
Registration forms are available on the Blairsville Community and Recreation Center Facebook page, as well as at the center.
The day of the race, registration begins at 9 a.m. and the race starts at 10 a.m.
Those unable to race may still donate to Mia’s family at the community center or by mail at 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville, PA 15717.
Questions? Call (724) 459-6790.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
While the Gazette traditionally publishes its “Good Neighbors” feature in the winter months to recognize those who help others with shoveling and plowing snow, we are reminded that good neighbors help at all times.
This week we recognize John and Alex Nanni, who help in Creekside, and Aaron Black, who assists in Indiana. These neighbors mow lawns for those who are unable.
Does your neighbor go above and beyond?
Recognize your neighbor by emailing information to mweaver @indianagazette.net.
BLESSING OF THE BIKES
Blairsville Alliance Church and CrossRoads Community Church are hosting the annual Blessing of the Bikes on May 16 at the Blairsville Community Center, 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville.
A combined worship service will begin at 11 a.m. The blessing service will be at 1 p.m.
Food will be provided, and the rain date is May 23.
For more information, visit the churches’ Facebook pages or the Facebook event page for Indiana Blessing of the Bikes.
SAVE THE DATE
The fourth annual Rummage on the Ridge yard sale/flea market/vendor show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 at Harmony Grange Hall in Westover.
There will also be a soup sale, and food and drinks will also be available.
BETTER TO GIVE
Kudos to Sheetz, which announced this week its Get a Meal, Give a Meal campaign to help feed people in need.
On Tuesdays through May and June, Sheetz will donate one meal for each 6-inch sub sold and two meals for each 12-inch sub sold.
The funds will be donated to Feeding America on behalf of local food banks.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices are hovering around $3.09 per gallon in our region, according to pennsylvaniagaspric es.com ... Ahead of what looks to be like a rainy weekend, Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, this week quotes Bob Marley, who once said, “Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette managing editor Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.