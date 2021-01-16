This year, the Meals on Wheels Program in Indiana County will celebrate its 50th anniversary. The program began in 1971 in the Willard Building, before moving to its current location at the American Legion when the Willard Building burned down.
“I’m not sure when it was that it burned down,” said Marty Yachisko, longtime program coordinator. “But I started as the supervisor in November of 1981 and ever since then, the American Legion took us in and let us use their kitchen.”
The program uses the Legion’s kitchen five days a week, including holidays, if they’re on a weekday, to prepare meals for those in the community who apply to receive them.
“I give them credit,” said Yachisko. “They’re very good to us and allow us to work there. We only vacate when they have events there, but that hasn’t happened much this year, with everything going on.”
Yachisko, of course, is referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, an issue that has affected the program in other ways, too.
“We had to close back in April for a month,” she said. “Some people, both volunteers and those who receive the meals, decided not to come back to the program. Some don’t want to come back because of fear of getting sick, which is understandable. But others have stepped up to help. We’re full for drivers at the moment, but things can always change.”
Yachisko also gave credit to the Chevy Chase Community Center for helping to distribute meals with a program of their own.
Currently, the program is providing service to 35 people.
“We’re fairly low on requests for service right now,” Yachisko said. “We can serve as many as 60 comfortably and have served up to 70 per day in the past.”
If someone is interested in receiving meals, all they need to do is call the kitchen.
“There are no requirements, though we do like to pay a visit beforehand if possible, just to have them fill out a form with some information and for us to explain the program a little more,” Yachisko said. “Otherwise, we can get started right away. They just have to be able to pay five dollars a day.”
The same goes for volunteers; call the kitchen at (724) 463-7676. Currently the program has kitchen workers as well as drivers and other volunteers as needed.
“We generally start work around 8 a.m., then we prepare the meal and try to have it ready by around a quarter till 11,” Yachisko said. “Then the drivers pick up the coolers. We package meals in two of them, one with ice packs and one for the hot food. We typically send out two people per car — one driver and one person to run out and make the delivery.”
For those who would like to get involved, Yachisko said it’s a great way to help out in the community.
“It’s fun and interesting,” she said. “And it’s always good doing something good for other people.”