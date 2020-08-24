A central Pennsylvania man was convicted Thursday of accusations that he assaulted and injured a woman and damaged her property during an altercation last year in Indiana.
Indiana County Judge Michael Clark found Zachary Winski, of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, guilty of one count each of simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment in a non-jury trial in Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Clark promptly placed Winski, 23, on probation for one year and ordered him to pay $1,692.54 in fines, court costs and restitution.
Indiana Borough police arrested Winski on March 2, 2019, and charged him the following day in a complaint filed at Blairsville District Court.
The name of the woman who accused Winski is not shown in court records and was withheld by District Attorney Robert Manzi in a news release following the verdict.
“Domestic abuse in any form is unacceptable,” Manzi wrote. Winski “could have taken a number of steps during this argument short of attacking the victim and damaging property. Instead, he assaulted the victim physically in an event she will have to live with the rest of her life. I applaud this victim for taking the witness stand and not allowing the defendant to get away with this crime.”