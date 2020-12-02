BLAIRSVILLE — Blairsville Community Development Authority and the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development have planned a third public, online information session on deciding the future use of the Murphy Building site at Market and South Stewart streets.
A state agency that awarded funding to pay for demolition of the building required that the lot remain green for no less than seven years before anything is constructed at the site.
The virtual public meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with participants joining on the Zoom app. Organizers will introduce a second public survey to help narrow the options and define the short-term and long-term visions for the land.
The survey can be found online at the county planning office website. Paper copies of the survey are available at the Blairsville Borough municipal office, the BCDA office, the Blairsville community office of state Rep. Jim Struzzi and the Indiana district office of state Sen. Joe Pittman.
The online meeting will include a review of the findings of the initial survey and discuss goals for the second survey period.
Those taking part may access the meeting online at TinyURL.com/BvilleMurphyLot3Meeting, meeting ID 841 3664 6243.
Others may join by telephone at (646) 558-8656.
For information, contact Molly Sarver at the planning office at msarver@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us.