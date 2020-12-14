A meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in borough council chambers is designed to bring minds together to deal with a growing drug problem in Saltsburg.
“For the past six years or so, we have had a pretty substantial network of drug dealers in our town,” Casey Bush said last week. Bush has had a ringside seat to the problem, living next door to a duplex he said is frequented by drug dealers.
“Many of the big players in this have no local ties,” he said.
Some come from Pittsburgh and its suburbs, especially in eastern Allegheny County and parts of Westmoreland County. One came from as far away as Rhode Island, he said.
Two residents of that duplex, Jacqueline Pratt, 51, and James Higgins, 40, were arrested last month on felony drug trafficking offenses.
“Hopefully, any other people who are dealing drugs in that community see this as an opportunity to stop their involvement in the drug trade and seek help with any addiction issues they are facing,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi wrote after the arrest of Pratt and Higgins on Nov. 6.
Last week, Higgins had his $50,000 bond revoked by Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch, who scheduled a preliminary hearing on Dec. 22.
Bush said Higgins was supposed to be with relatives in Apollo, but returned “and broke in” to the Saltsburg address.
Dec. 22 also is when Pratt is scheduled to face Welch. She is free after her $50,000 bond.
“I’ve watched in horror over the course of the past 20-plus years as the element that now resides next door to me has slithered its way up the Kiski Valley, leaving a trail of misery, sorrow and death in its wake,” Bush writes in “The Bent Spoon” blog.
According to that blog, it is a large-scale heroin and methamphetamine operation at the duplex along Salt Street. According to what Bush has seen recently, fentanyl also is involved.
“The purpose of this blog, however, is not to make a difference,” Bush wrote. “I’ve traveled that road already, and it leads to nowhere. It is instead to document the death of this town at the hands of some of the most vile, unconscionable, opportunistic specimens of humanity that I have ever had the misfortune of coming into contact with.”
He hopes the meeting next week will make a difference.
“No town wants to have drugs,” Mayor Karen Cumberledge said after this month’s borough council meeting. “It just seems it is in neighborhoods where it shouldn’t be.”
She said a new citizens’ group, Saltsburg Neighbors Stand United, is planning “a sort of brainstorming meeting.”
Bush described it as a group effort “to bring heads together to nip this in the bud.”
Still, he wrote, his blog “also exists for the purpose of illustrating the misguided, too-little-too-late actions on the parts of several well-meaning, yet painfully sheltered and naive individuals that these people have preyed upon in order to burrow their tentacles into the otherwise unmolested earth beneath this town.”
Bush’s vigilance has not come without its price. For instance, he is has to replace a camera system someone tore down outside his home.
However, he wrote, “I can no longer sit idle and continue to witness the evisceration of my community by the tenants who occupy (the property next door), nor can I continue to witness the misguided ways in which our local leaders have chosen to ‘deal’ with the problem on their own.”