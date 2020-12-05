On Wednesday at 6:30 pm, Fair Districts, Indiana County is hosting a Zoom discussion to educate citizens about rules reform in the Pennsylvania Legislature.
“Dysfunction by Design: How PA State House Rules Game the System, Silence Debate, and Damage Democracy” will address how the procedural rules voted on in the House at the beginning of the new legislative session affect ordinary citizens and the ability to have their voices heard by our elected officials.
Email Fair Districts, Indiana at fdpa.indiana@gmail.com, for information about how to join the discussion.
Fair Districts, PA is a nonpartisan, statewide coalition of organizations and individuals working to create a process for redistricting that is transparent, impartial, and fair. For more information about the organization, visit www.fairdistrictspa.com.