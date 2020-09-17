BLACK LICK — An embattled plan by Indiana County recreation officials to construct a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists over Route 22 east of Blairsville will return next month to the public spotlight in Burrell Township.
Indiana County Commissioner Michael Keith on Wednesday asked the Burrell Township board of supervisors to schedule a pair of informational meetings in mid- to late-October, when officials could gauge public sentiment for the project.
In a twist from tradition, Keith has proposed one meeting to air only opinions in favor of the project and a second meeting with only the project opponents to take the floor.
“He wants to hear the pro people talk, and then he wants the opposed people to come to the meeting,” Supervisor Chairman Larry Henry said during the supervisors’ monthly business meeting.
“He doesn’t want any conflict; he wants it to be productive so he can actually get both sides of the story and not have a screaming match, which I fully support.”
Keith could not be reached this morning for further comment.
“That’s the way it should have been done from the beginning,” Supervisor Dan Shacreaw said.
“If this had been done eight or nine years ago, we wouldn’t be here today,” Henry added. “It will be a public meeting, so anybody that is staunchly opposed to it, we would appreciate if they would show up.”
Shacreaw said the meetings may be held at the Black Lick fire station. The dates haven’t been determined.
On the drawing boards for years, the designs call for a $3 million span connecting the Corporate Campus industrial park area on the north side of the highway with a park-and-ride lot south of Route 22 near Old William Penn Highway.
There have been informational meetings in the past.
Indiana County Parks and Trails Department leaders held an open-house presentation of the plans in August 2018 to show schematics for the bridge and where it would sit.
Its promoters have called it a necessary link to connect several regional rail-trails including the West Penn Trail, the Hoodlebug Trail, the Ghost Town Trail and the Blairsville Riverfront Trail, which remains under development.
But its detractors, led by the Burrell Township board of supervisors, have long questioned the bridge plan for safety — as an obstruction in the view of drivers descending Penn View Mountain into the congested Blairsville area business district — for expense, and for redundancy. Other local roads that pass under the highway should be used instead for hikers and bikers to travel from the trails to Blairsville, they have argued.
The details have been on the public table twice since, both times in 2019 when Indiana County Department of Planning and Development presented a land development plan for review by the Burrell Township planning commission and a construction permit from the board of supervisors.
Both times, the supervisors denied the permit.
The second time, the county decided to go to court, and an appeal filed Nov. 8 by county solicitor Matthew Budash was scheduled for an Aug. 21 hearing before President Judge William Martin.
Private pretrial conferences began in December and continued periodically until Aug. 13, when Budash asked the court to delay the case. Martin rescheduled the hearing for Oct. 30.
But on Aug. 26, Budash asked the county commissioners for approval to withdraw the county’s appeal in the court.
The supervisors on Wednesday protested the portrayal of the township’s position in a story published Aug. 27 in the Gazette in which Budash said the appeal preparation process had been drawn out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were relying on third parties to provide additional information that the Burrell Township supervisors requested,” Budash told the Gazette.
The implication that the township was unprepared to move forward, in defense of its position to deny site plan approval and grant a construction permit, was incorrect, according to township solicitor Michael Supinka in a letter the supervisors read into the record Wednesday.
The delayed information was sought by the county for presentation to the township for consideration of another application for a permit.
Supinka said he “was prepared to proceed with the Aug. 21, 2020, hearing and never informed the county solicitor or anyone else otherwise,” Supinka wrote.
“The county filed the appeal a year ago and had seven, eight, nine months pre-COVID to prepare and six months post-COVID to prepare. They withdrew the appeal and we were fully prepared for the appeal,” Henry said Wednesday.
“He wanted to get that set straight.”