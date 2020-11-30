Elizabeth Bruner, Indiana County 4-H member from Trailblazers 4-H Club, has been named the McAllister Outstanding Equine Member for 2020 in a state awards program.
She was chosen based on overall 4-H record, participation in the horse program and leadership and impact in her club, county and community.
Bruner received a $500 award and a tack trunk donated by C and M Pine Products of Spring Mills. Elizabeth’s horse activities have included State Horse Show, where she participated in mini trail and pony driving classes in the English division, horse bowl contests at Ag Progress Days, and county horse bowl and hippology contests.
She also excels in the county animal science skillathon and has won many awards for public speaking and presentations.
She currently serves as Indiana County 4-H Ambassador and participates in many regional, state and national activities.