A handful of bricks etched with names and military information for apparent veteran servicemen mysteriously appeared on the front yard of a Washington Township residence in recent weeks.
Those named on the bricks, which have the appearance of being commemoratives or even memorials to their honor, are Charles R. Lear, Gregory C. Yeager, Joe Brantlinger and Daniel S. Betz.
The property owner, himself a veteran, has cleaned and displayed the bricks among decorative stones in a tiny memorial surrounded by U.S. flags in his yard.
Anyone who recognizes the names or knows where the bricks originally were displayed may contact Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross to be directed to the finder.