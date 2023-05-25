76762645

Medal with dog tags and american flag

 Jupiterimages

BLAIRSVILLE — More than 500 large, beautiful flags will be flying at Blairsville Cemetery on Memorial Day. As always, volunteers are encouraged and welcomed.

The proposed schedule is as follows: 500 flags, poles and markers and 2,200 stick flags will be put up at 9 a.m. Saturday. The large flags will be taken down at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3.