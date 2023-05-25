BLAIRSVILLE — More than 500 large, beautiful flags will be flying at Blairsville Cemetery on Memorial Day. As always, volunteers are encouraged and welcomed.
The proposed schedule is as follows: 500 flags, poles and markers and 2,200 stick flags will be put up at 9 a.m. Saturday. The large flags will be taken down at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
These times and dates are weather-related; flags cannot be taken down and put away when wet.
CANOE RIDGE — There will be a Memorial Day service at Pine Church, Canoe Ridge, on May 28 at 2 p.m.
Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery can be made to Terry Henry, c/o Pine Cemetery, 325 Oak St., Anita, PA 15711.
PLUMVILLE — The Plumville Lions Club’s annual Memorial Day parade and memorial service will take place beginning at 11 a.m. Monday. The Marion Center Marching Band is scheduled to participate, as well as the Sagamore VFW.
The parade will form on Route 210 near the Plumville Ambulance Station. From there, participants will proceed onto Route 85 through the borough of Plumville to the Plumville Firehall, where the memorial is located. The day’s activities will conclude after the VFW’s service at the memorial.
All organizations including fire companies, church groups, Scouts, twirling groups, antique car enthusiasts, ball teams, horse clubs and other groups are encouraged to attend. Please consider helping the Lions to celebrate Memorial Day in grand fashion again this year by entering your group in the parade. Floats also are a welcome part of the celebration again this year.
For more information, please call (724) 397-2543 or (724) 397-2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.