The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee has announced the dates that Memorial Day flags will be set up and taken down at both the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude cemeteries.
Each year, the committee displays more than 850 large flags that have been donated by families to honor deceased veterans. The large display occurs on three national holidays: Memorial Day, Independence Day (July 4) and Veterans Day in November.
The 2022 Memorial Day schedule is as follows: Saturday, May 28: Poles, flags and markers will go up at 9 a.m.
Saturday, June 4: Poles, flags and markers will be taken down and stored at 10 a.m. Be aware that these times and dates are weather related. Flags cannot be taken down when wet.
The setup requires a large group effort, and the committee welcomes all volunteers who would like to participate. It is inspiring to see community members working together.