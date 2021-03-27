A year ago at this time, entertainment events and programs were being canceled left and right. It was like the day the music died.
This year at this time, some of those events are being restored to the 2021 calendar. These are the days the music is being revived.
The 2021 Summer Concerts in the Park Series at Memorial Park in Indiana is a go, organizer Judy Holliday said this week.
It’s a baby-steps return to tradition. Six groups are set to take the bandstand stage on alternating Sundays starting June 13. The musical styles run the gamut.
The push back to some semblance of normal has been underway for some time with annual fundraising efforts to put on the concerts — free of admission and free of tax dollars.
“We have so far raised $2,420 to go toward the Summer Concerts in the Park,” Holliday told the Indiana County board of commissioners on Wednesday. “I greatly appreciate the community support that I’ve received so far. We have a $3,000 budget this year.”
That appreciation swelled Thursday, when Holliday said the expected donations could spill over to fund the 2022 program.
“By the looks of it, we’ll have enough to take us into next year,” she said. “I can’t even … tell you how marvelous this is. And hopefully we’ll be back to 12 concerts next year, what we usually do.”
The donors are identified on the program’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/summerconcertsinthepark.
Holliday is calling this the 20th year for the shows.
Last year would have been that anniversary, but there was COVID-19, and Holliday was on the rebound from the 2019 death of her husband, local music legend Steve Holliday.
The tree-lined, shaded and somewhat hallowed grounds of the mid-town park next to the Indiana County History Museum in the former armory will be marked off to meet social distancing concerns. Chalk marks, a la baseball park foul lines, will set off circles for groups of “I don’t care how many” spectators who can go maskless as long as they stay together, Holliday said. The circles will be spaced apart.
Those milling about the grounds, arriving and leaving, will be asked to use masks.
“Maybe by then it will be great and we won’t have to worry about it, but just in case, I’m taking precautions,” she said.
As usual, it’s BYOB — bring your own blankets. And lawn chairs. And food, because ice cream vendors and food trucks haven’t been booked — officially, anyway — for safety concerns, Holliday said.
Performers will come from the next county and next door to play this year:
• Part-Time Cowboys, a country band from Westmoreland County, will open the schedule June 13.
• The Pittsburgh Bel Airs, a doo wop oldies group with frontman Johnny Rand, are set for June 27.
• South Sixth Street’s Laura Ferguson and Friends have a jazz show in the July 11 slot.
• An Indiana-area bar band has been retooled and renamed Anything Goes … Again and has been booked for the July 25 show of 1980s classic rock.
• Grist for the Mill, Al Craigie’s local folk band with an “Americana” playlist, will perform Aug. 8.
• Jason Gamble & Friends, a Pittsburgh-based new age band, closes the series Aug. 22.
Other musicians had put in for the schedule and some may yet get booked on other dates in independent programs.
Holliday said she’s satisfied with rebuilding Summer Concerts in the Parks in moderation this year.
“We were thinking of doing a couple of other things, but we’re not there yet,” Holliday said. “I need to step slowly into this process again. It’s the kind of thing that chokes me up and gets to me.”
The gut feeling is that the late Sunday afternoon shows will answer a pent-up need for human contact.
“People just miss it. I think we’re all seeing the same thing; we all need to get out and see one another, if from our social distancing circles,” Holliday said. “I’m looking forward to hopefully have everything go off. It seems like we’re going to be fine.”
Supporters may send contributions payable to Holliday and earmarked for the concerts to 879 Route 110 Highway, Indiana, PA 15701 or contact her on Facebook to arrange online donations through Venmo or Paypal.
“We need to bring some joy back into everyone’s lives,” Holliday said.