During the holidays, Indiana is aglow with lighted displays for everyone’s enjoyment.
Now, thanks to a community effort initiated by the local Shaver Spring Chapter #670 of Questers International, the Doughboy statue in Memorial Park has been illuminated after 96 years in darkness, according to the group.
The Doughboy was erected in 1925 by a local committee of citizens headed by Alex Stewart, father of actor Jimmy Stewart, members said in a news release.
The main purpose of the Quester organization is to promote education in the fields of historic preservation and restoration of artifacts, existing memorials, historic buildings and landmarks.
In September, Quester members met at Memorial Park bandstand and Ed Patterson, director of Indiana County Parks and Trails, presented an informative program on the history of Memorial Park.
At the conclusion of the meeting, members were inspired to contact Mike Keith, county commissioner, as to the possibility of providing permanent lighting to further enhance the Doughboy statue, which continues to honor all local veterans for their bravery and military service.
Quester members are thankful for the Blue Spruce/Pine Ridge crews of Indiana County Parks and Trails, who installed the lighting that now illuminates the impressive local landmark.
“Working together as a community we continue to live up to our ‘Wonderful Life’ reputation here in Indiana,” members said in the news release. “All is calm, all is bright.”