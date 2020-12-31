CLARKSBURG — Two men out on a kayak for waterfowl hunting were rescued Wednesday morning by the Indiana County Water Rescue Team.
It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the area of the Aultman Run boat access along the Conemaugh River in Conemaugh Township.
On their Facebook page, Blairsville volunteer firefighters posted that one man was in the water clinging to a tree while wearing a personal flotation device.
They said the second victim remained in his kayak alongside the first.
Indiana County Emergency Management said Blairsville, Saltsburg and Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township volunteer firefighters were dispatched at 8:36 a.m.
On Facebook, Blairsville volunteers said their Assistant 2, Tom Barberich, was first on the scene. They said he forced entry through a gate along Clarksburg Road, then made audible contact with the kayakers.
He also found other problems: Inch-thick ice had to be broken at the launch and boats would be needed for the rescue.
Blairsville’s dive trailer, boat 1, utility vehicle 122 and service vehicle 124 arrived next.
On Facebook, the volunteers posted that water rescue technicians donned appropriate personal protective gear and worked
to clear the ice so inflatables could be safely launched.
Saltsburg and Tunnelton volunteers arrived next, also donning appropriate personal protective equipment and setting out in Saltsburg’s inflatable boats.
Saltsburg’s Boat 1 removed the victim from the water, after which Citizens’ Ambulance Service took over patient care for that kayaker.
Blairsville volunteers said Saltsburg’s Boat 2 stayed with the second person still in the kayak, and that he was able to paddle himself back to shore once his partner was rescued.
One last trip out into the water was conducted by the Saltsburg boats, to recover lost belongings.